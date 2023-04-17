Fermoy Camera Club members create captivating images of Ireland’s coastline

BOTH the beauty of Ireland’s coastline and the potentially destructive power of the sea have been encapsulated in a series of images captured by a group of amateur photographers from Fermoy.

For its ‘Coastal Challenge’ Fermoy Camera Club tasked members to capture images portraying the theme and submit them anonymously to their colleagues to be judged.

Camera Club PRO Padraig Barry said competitions this kind offer members an opportunity to challenge themselves and showcase their photographic skills.

“The diversity of photographs was testament to the creative skills of members and the way each of us see and interpret the world around us,” said Padraig.

“Though the judging process, members were given a welcome opportunity to learn from each other in a constructive and friendly setting,” he added.

Helen Arnold’s image ‘One Man and His Beach’ took third spot, George O’Keeffe’s image entitled ‘The Lost Valley’ came second with members placing Deirdre Casolani’s ‘Lobster Pots’ in first place.

“Deirdre’s image of a set of lobster pots on the quayside was a great example of seeing something beautiful in an everyday object that most people would pass by without a second glance. In doing so, she encapsulated the club motto of having Fun with Photography,” said Padraig.

He said Fermoy Camera Club was a great way for photography enthusiasts to connect with like-minded individuals, improve their skills and explore new locations and techniques.

“If people would like to learn more about membership they can email fermoycameraclub@gmail.com of check out our Facebook and Instagram pages,” said Padraig.