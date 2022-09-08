Feast of folk lined-up for Cork as full festival programme is unveiled

Mary Black and her band will play a Folk Festival headline gig at the Cork Opera House on Sunday, October 2.

Musicians took part in an impromptu seisiún during the festival launch as St Peter's Church.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde, trying her hand at the bodhrán during the launch of the 2022 Cork Folk Festival at St Peter’s Church on Cork’s North Main Street. Photo: Celeste Burdon.

A STAPLE of the vibrant Leeside music scene for more than four decades, The Cork Folk Festival is renowned for attracting the only the very bests acts.

This year promises to be no different following the unveiling of the full programme for the 43rd edition of the festival, with more than 50 events taking place over what promises to be four magical days from Thursday, September 29.

After a couple of Covid related turbulent years for the festival, it is now back on track with 150 Irish and international musicians set to grace the stages of 20 venues across Cork City.

This year’s headline concert will be an evening in the company of multi-platinum selling singer Mary Black and her band featuring Bill Shanley (guitars), Pat Crowley (piano and accordion), Nick Scott (double bass), Richie Buckley (saxophones) and Liam Bradley (drums and percussion) at the Cork Opera House on Sunday October 2.

The Triskel Christ Church Arts Centre will host three festival gigs with legendary Chieftain’s musicians Sean Keane & Matt Molloy being joined by virtuoso harpists Máire Ní Chathasaigh and Chris Newman for a concert at the venue on Friday, September 30.

The following night the Triskel will play host to Danú , arguably Ireland’s leading trad band, with the venue hosting an evening in the company of Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh (fiddle/vocals), Cormac De Barra (harp/vocals) and Mark Redmond (uilleann pipes/flute/whistles) on Sunday, October 2.

Composer and fiddler Clare Sands will bring her ‘Ní Neart Go Cur le Chéile’ tour to the St Luke’s on Saturday, October 1 for a gig that will also see the launch of her eagerly anticipated new album.

Concerts at An Spailpin Fanach will feature artists including Gerry Harrington, Peter Browne, Seosaimhín Ní Bheaglaoich, Charlie Piggott, Matt Cranitch & Jackie Daly, Jimmy Crowley and Eve Telford.

The venue will also host the return of the popular ‘Gals at Play’ featuring Mary Greene, Niamh Murphy, Sarah O’Gorman, Alannah Thornburgh and Aileen Mythen and a celebration of Sliabh Luachra featuring Eoin Stan O’ Sullivan, Emma O’ Leary, Pat Fleming, Maura O’Connor and Bryan O’ Leary.

The festival line-up also includes a Music Network Tour featuring Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Mark Redmond and Cormac De Barra and gigs by Padraig Jack at Coughlan’s, Emma Langford at Cyprus Avenue, with the Cork Cajun band Two Time Polka playing the final festival gig at the Crane Lane.

Other events taking place during the festival will include a Céilí Mór at Douglas GAA, a song session with Thomas McCarthy, music workshops with Máire Ní Chathasaigh (harp) , Chris Newman (guitar), Matt Cranitch & Jackie Daly (Sliabh Luachra tunes) & Máire Ní Cheilleachair (song) and the launch of Jackie Daly’s tune book and a CD from Paddy Egan and Frankie Gavin.

The full festival programme, with venue and tickets details, is available at www.corkfolkfestival.com.

The festival is made possible with the support of the Cork City Council Arts Committee, The Arts Council, Fáilte Ireland and MTU Cork.