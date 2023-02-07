Experience ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ live at the Cork Opera House

Breathe - The Pink Floyd Experience will bring their ‘The Dark Side of the Moon' 50th anniversary show to the Cork Opera House on Friday, March 3.

FOLLOWING a run of sell-out tours Breathe - The Pink Floyd Experience will return to the Cork Opera House next month with their homage to arguably one of the greatest albums ever recorded.

Their ‘Dark Side of the Moon – Live’ show is an explosive more than two-hour set of classic tracks celebrating the 50th anniversary of the release of Pink’s Floyd’s seminal 1973 album, which has sold an estimated 45 million copies and spent a record 491 weeks on the Billboard chart.

The Cork Opera House show on Friday, March 3 will feature a spectacular start to finish run through of the Grammy nominated album that defined the 1970’s, in a not to be missed psychedelic rock trip.

‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ explores themes such as conflict, greed, time, death and mental illness, with snippets from interviews from Pink Floyd’s road crew featured alongside philosophical quotations.

The album features 10 iconic tracks such as ‘Time’, ‘the Great Gig in the Sky’, ‘Money’ and ‘Us and Them’, which were all staples of Floyd’s live shows.

In addition to a full rendition of ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’, the ‘Breathe’ show will also include a career spanning celebration of Pink Floyd’s incredible back catalogue, featuring fan favourites from 1967’s debut ‘Piper at the Gates of Dawn’ right up to 1994’s ‘The Division Bell’.

These will be accompanied by spectacular visuals and lighting, perfectly capturing the unique mood and supercharged atmosphere of a Pink Floyd gig.

Formed in 2015 Breathe - The Pink Floyd Experience is Ireland’s premier Pink Floyd show featuring the cream of Irish session musicians.

Its members have previously played with a veritable ‘who’s who’ of the Irish music industry including, Sinead O’Connor, Westlife, Sharon Shannon, Mary Black, Shane McGowan, Imelda May, The Commitments, Donovan and Clannad.

Tickets for their ‘Dark Side of the Moon – Live’ 50th anniversary show at the Opera House are available at www.corkoperahouse.ie priced at €33.