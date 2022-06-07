Everyman unveils packed season of exciting shows

The Everyman will host four plays by Cork actor/playwright Pat Kinevane over four consecutive nights.

THE Everyman Palace Theatre has revealed details of a packed summer/autumn season at the historic venue featuring an exciting and eclectic mix of events over the coming months.

One of the undoubted highlights of the season will be the world première of John B Keane’s ‘Letters of Country Postman’, adapted from Keane’s much-loved short novella of the same name.

The play follows the exploits of rural Irish postman Micky Fondoo (played by Tadgh Hickey) as he shares the time-honoured lessons of his profession, with a soundtrack supplied by renowned traditional accordionist, Danny O’Mahony.

A humorous love song to the postal system and its importance to rural Ireland, it follows Mickey over the course of a summer and his encounters with the colour characters of the Ballyfree postal district.

Celebrated Cork actor/playwright Pat Kinevane will return to the Everyman for four consecutive nights with four different plays in September in addition to wide range of other locally-made theatre, including Ger Fitzgibbon’s ‘Ghostlight’, a play written specially for The Everyman during the period when the theatre was closed.

This month will also see collaboration with Cork Midsummer Festival on the fantastic ‘Frankenstein: How to Make a Monster’, an international hit from Battersea Arts Centre which has wowed audiences all over the world.

As usual music will play a big part of the line-up, with highlights including a gig by Ye Vagabonds; a celebration of hip-hop, electrosoul and Rn’B with Fête de la Musique; the return of the Sunday Songbook team with a celebration of Neil Sedaka’s work, an evening with Scottish accordionist and singer Brandon McPhee and a gig by Scullion.

Comedy features heavily throughout the programme including evenings in the company of Dirtbirds, Joanne McNally, Deirdre O’Kane, Des bishop and Cork’s most eloquent people observer Reggie.

Shows for children and families will include a ‘Humans – A Robot Musical’ a Cork Midsummer Festival co-production with Graffiti Theatre Company and the magical ‘Potted Potter’ offering a hilarious alternative view of life at Hogwarts.

For more details of the season programme and ticket information visit www.evertmancork.com.