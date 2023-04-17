East Cork village to host May bank- holiday folk and trad music festival

Irish folk/jazz singer & guitarist Síomha will be among the acts playing the festival.

THE seaside village of Ballycotton will play hosts to a new folk and trad festival over the forthcoming May bank-holiday weekend.

The inaugural Ballycotton ‘F.A.T. Fest’, which will run from Thursday, April 27 to Monday, May 1, will be a five-day celebration of Irish folk and alternative trad music featuring an impressive line-up of concerts.

These will include gigs by high-profile acts including Ron Sexsmith, Stockton’s Wing, The High Kings and The Dublin City Ramblers at the intimate Sea Church venue and various other venues around the East Cork village.

Speaking about the upcoming festival, Sea Church general manager John Kidney said the festival programme will be comprised of an exciting mix of established and up-and-coming acts “all with a passion for traditional Irish music and a desire to push the boundaries of the genre.”

“Audiences can expect everything from lively jigs and reels to more contemporary styles of music. In addition, the village will play host to talks and workshops with plenty of opportunities to meet performers,” said Mr Kidney.

“As the main hosting venue we are thrilled at the prospect of so many fantastic acts coming to perform here over the bank-holiday weekend. Folk and alternative trad have grown massively in popularity in recent years, and we’re expecting audiences of all ages to visit Ballycotton for the festival. It promises to be a really unique experience and a chance to see some of the best Irish music around,” he added.

During a career spanning decades, multi-award winning singer/songwriter Ron Sexsmith has recorded 17 albums, collaborated with artists including Coldplay’s Chris Martin and had his songs covered by a hosts of stars including Emmylou Harris and Rod Stewart.

Ballycotton F.A.T Fest will also welcome renowned musical collective Stockton’s Wing. Hosted by founding members Mike Hanrahan and Paul Roche, they were joined in recent years by fiddler extraordinaire Tara Breen, banjo and mandolin player Karol Lynch guitarist Paul McSherry and Stephen Byrne on percussion.

Another huge favourite on the folk scene, The Dublin City Ramblers, will perform at The Blackbird in Ballycotton.

Irish folk/ jazz singer and guitarist Síomha, who recently appeared on season two of RTÉ’s ‘The Ballycotton Sessions’ filmed at Sea Church will make an eagerly anticipated return to the venue

Other artists including Strange Boy, Molly O’Mahony and ‘Irish Folk Album of the Year’ winner Myles Gaffney are also confirmed for what’s expected to be a jam-packed few days of top quality entertainment.

For more on the Ballycotton F.A.T. Fest line-up and ticket information visit www.seachurch.ie.