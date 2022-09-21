Duhallow clubs put talents on show at Scór Sinsir finals

The Boherbue Instrumental Music Group of Liam Moynihan, Eddie Kiely, Aiish O'Hanlon and Fionn O'Hanlon participated in the Duhallow Scór Sinsir Finals. Picture John Tarrant

The Boherbue Figure Dancers represented by Margaret Casey, Aoidhbe Ducey, Áine O'Brien, Maeve Cremin, Cathy Byrnes, Ailisha Daly and Ailsh O'Hanlon enjoyed participating in the Duhallow Scór Sinsir Finals. Picture John Tarrant

John O'Sullivan, St. John's enjoyed a victory at recitation in the Duhallow Scór Sinsir Finals. Picture John Tarrant

Kanturk's Jayne Harrington performs at solo singing in the Duhallow Scór Sinsir Finals. Picture John Tarrant

Muireann Vaughan representing Cullen took victory at solo singing in the Duhallow Scór Sinsir Finals. Picture John Tarrant

ST John’s GAA hosted the Duhallow Scór Sinsir Finals in Aubane Community Centre with entertaining fare emerging in the diverse cultural programme.

Participating clubs delivered all the best in music, song, dance and recitation with Boherbue, Cullen, Millstreet and St. John’s sampling success. Michael O’Riordan from the host club compered the proceedings as Fear An Tí with Duhallow cultural officer Margaret Kiely commending clubs on their involvement.

The winners progress to the county final in the Éire Óg GAA Pavilion Ovens on Saturday, October 8.

Figure Dancing: (1)Boherbue

Solo Singing: (1)Muireann Vaughan (Cullen), (2)Conor Linehan (Millstreet).

Recitation: (1)John O’Sullivan (St. John’s), (2)Jerry Doody (Millstreet).

Ballad Group: (1)Millstreet

Novelty Act: (1)Millstreet

Instrumental Music: (1)Boherbue

Set Dancing: (1)Boherbue