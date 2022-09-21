Duhallow clubs put talents on show at Scór Sinsir finals

Huge interest and great talent displayed in GAA cultural competition staged at the Aubane Community Centre
ST John’s GAA hosted the Duhallow Scór Sinsir Finals in Aubane Community Centre with entertaining fare emerging in the diverse cultural programme.
Participating clubs delivered all the best in music, song, dance and recitation with Boherbue, Cullen, Millstreet and St. John’s sampling success. Michael O’Riordan from the host club compered the proceedings as Fear An Tí with Duhallow cultural officer Margaret Kiely commending clubs on their involvement.
The winners progress to the county final in the Éire Óg GAA Pavilion Ovens on Saturday, October 8.
Figure Dancing: (1)Boherbue
Solo Singing: (1)Muireann Vaughan (Cullen), (2)Conor Linehan (Millstreet).
Recitation: (1)John O’Sullivan (St. John’s), (2)Jerry Doody (Millstreet).
Ballad Group: (1)Millstreet
Novelty Act: (1)Millstreet
Instrumental Music: (1)Boherbue
Set Dancing: (1)Boherbue