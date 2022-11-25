Duelling labradors snap wins Cork man national photo award

Two labradors locked in mortal combat over a right juicy-looking stick in the soft surrounds of a conifer forest – this is the striking image taken by Cork man Noel Lehane just announced as the winner of a national competition.

Tug-of-War was announced as the outright winner in category 2 of the Teagasc Forestry Development Department’s ongoing forest photo competition.

Judges said the picture perfectly captured the spirit of fun that dwells within our wooded glades and answered the theme of the competition to perfection: "Forests for People”.

Noel now wins a voucher worth €400 and his image will go on to contest the final of the competition on December 16 next. The overall winner will receive a further voucher for €600.

Teagasc Forestry Specialist Tom Houlihan said Noel’s photograph perfectly captured the fun and enjoyment to be had within forest settings – not least through the figure of the woman in the background looking on the tug-of-war with evidently great enjoyment.

“Forests provide ideal locations for recreation, promoting fitness, health and a sense of well-being,” Tom said.

The two runners up in this second category will each receive vouchers to the value €100. Brendan Cullen submitted a nicely composed picture from Ashford in Co Wicklow called “Sunday Strollers” while Chris Howes, also from Wicklow, entered an atmospheric and beautifully-captured image titled “Alone”.

The winning photo, along with the runners up and a selection of highly commended entries in the “Forests For People” category will shortly be available for viewing on the forestry section of the Teagasc website www.teagasc.ie/forestphotos22.

“Teagasc again wishes to thank the many entrants to the competition to date. Category 3, “Forests for Wood”, is now open and provides further exciting opportunities for entries up to 5pm on Tuesday 13 December 2022. This ongoing competition is open to non-professional photographers and a maximum of one photo per participant is allowed for each category,” Teagasc stated. Visit www.teagasc.ie/forestphotos22 for full details as well as terms and conditions.

This competition is coordinated by Teagasc with support from the Forestry Division of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.