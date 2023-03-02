‘Dreamcatcher’ Jack O’Rourke at the Glen Theatre in Banteer

CRITICALLY acclaimed Cork singer/songwriter Jack O’Rourke will play a gig at the intimate Glen Theatre on Saturday, March 11.

Jack O’Rourke first rose to prominence in 2015 through his track ‘Silence’, a moving ode to misunderstood youth and growing up gay, which became something of a torch bearing song for the Irish Marriage Equality referendum.

His 2016 debut album ‘Dreamcatcher’ entrenched his growing reputation as one of Ireland’s most exciting up and coming musicians, peaking at number five in the Irish album charts and drawing huge critical praise, with Tony Lea Clayton calling it ‘a seriously good album from a seriously good songwriter’.

He followed this up with a number of singles and a collection of songs entitled ‘Ivory Towers’, which led Hot Press to label him as ‘one of Ireland’s most gifted songwriters’ in their 2019 mini-album review.

Along the way he has won the Nashville-based International Song-writing Award, appeared on the Late Late Show, and headlined the prestigious ‘Other Voices’ television series.

Tickets for jack O’Rourke at the Glen Theatre from www.eventbrite.ie priced at €20 (plus booking fee).