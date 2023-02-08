Defence Forces Band Concert set for welcome return to Cork’s City Hall

John Manning, Henry Ford & Son Ltd; Brigadier General Brian Cleary, General Officer Commanding 1 Brigade and Defence Forces musicians from 1 Brigade Band pictured in Collins Barracks Cork at the launch of the Defence Forces Bands Concert.

THE annual Defence Forces Band concert will take place in Cork’s city Hall at 8pm on Friday, February 24.

The concert is staged raise funds for the Defence Forces Benevolent Fund, supports former Irish military personnel who may find themselves in financial or other difficulties.

Launching the concert, which is sponsored by Ford, Brigadier General Brian Cleary said it was wonderful to see the popuar concert, which has not paken place since 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, return to City Hall.

“The concert is a truly popular event in Cork and well is very well supported by music-loving patrons in the city and the wider county,” said Brig Gen Cleary.

John Manning of Henry Ford & Son Ltd said they were delighted to once again renew their association with the concert,

The company has sponsored the event since 1989.

“It is great to be associated with such an important event in the cultural life of Cork and I am looking forward to this year’s event all the more given the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Mr Manning.

This year’s concert will feature personnel from the Bands of 1 Brigade, 2 Brigade and the Army No 1 Band and in keeping with tradition, Defence Forces pipers and drummers, who are always a hugely popular addition to the line-up.

The guest artiste will critically acclaimed Irish soprano Rachel Croash, who has an extensive operatic repertoire and has performed in an impressive array of operatic role, both in Ireland and abroad.

She has performed in Áras an Uachtaráin for President Higgins. sung with the RTE Concert Orchestra and the City of Dublin Chamber Orchestra and has previously accompanied Defence Forces Bands at the National Day of Commemoration.

In addition to February 24 concert, the Defence Forces Bands will stage a special concert for primary school children on Tuesdat, February 21.

More than 40 schools from across Cork. were contacted, with more than 900 children set to attend the concert.

Concert tickets go on sale on Saturday, February 11 in Merchant’s Quay Shopping Centre and will be on sale until Friday, 24 February, with the exception of Sundays.

A limited number of tickets may also be available on the night of the concert, depending on sales.