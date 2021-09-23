Culture Night events welcome the arts back into our lives - and we’re grateful

The Fresh Air Collective performing in the garden of the Chapel Hil School of Art on Culture Night

YOU can take all the online arts events you like and make them freely available on your phone or whatever-screen you wish - but there’s no substitute for being there in person.

And I went along to some events to sample once again the invigorating and enlightening impact of the arts on our lives.

I found myself in the rear garden of the Chapel Hill School of Art, a sylvan haven, as the Fresh Air Collective - well two of them at least - performed some really beautiful and haunting melodies from the Yiddish tradition. Think Eastern Europe, ‘If I Were A Rich Man’.

Who would come along to join me - I was an early attendee - but Ger Wolfe. Ger has been busy during lockdown doing gigs from his shed which he’s broadcast all over the world. This week he had an actual gig in Feakle, Co. Clare.

And on Friday night he and a few others regaled us with songs sung without accompaniment.

From the selection of photos below, it was a busy night in Macroom as people tentatively ventured out to take in some of the cultural events.