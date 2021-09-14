Culture Night 2021 - ‘Lets Come Together Again’

The grounds of Mallow Castle will host an evening of ABBA music and film on Culture Night.

CULTURE vultures are in for a treat on Friday evening with the welcome return of Culture Night, with a plethora of exciting free family-focussed events taking place across the Cork city and county.

Since its inception in Dublin back in 2006, Culture Night has grown into a nationwide staple on the calendar offering the public a wonderful opportunity to be part of a magical celebration of the astounding wealth of cultural heritage that abounds on our own doorsteps.

Once again people have been issued with an open invitation to immerse themselves in an evening of entertainment, discovery and adventure in the company of musicians, artists and historians.

Above all, Culture Night is about highlighting what it is unique about Ireland’s rich and vibrant cultural heritage, informing people about how that has shaped our history and society and encouraging people to cherish and preserve the very essence of what it means to be Irish.

Last year the Covid pandemic meant organisers had to rethink Culture Night, with social distancing restrictions pacing an increased focus on virtual and online events.

This year will see a move back to a more traditional programme containing an eclectic mix of online and location specific events under rallying cry ‘Culture Night - Come Together Again’.

From visual art to music to literature to theatre & dance and talks and tours, Culture Night in Cork will have something to offer all tastes and cultural palettes.

In Mallow the atmospheric grounds of Mallow Castle will ring to the sound of live music courtesy of an ABBA tribute band followed by a screening of the popular movie ‘Mama Mia!’

Elsewhere in the town students from the Centre Stage School will perform at the Market Square, the Thomas Davis Pipe Band will give a recital at St Mary’s Church and the return of the Mallow Music Trail will see local artists performing on the streets.

Events in Fermoy will include ‘Bringing Music to the People’, a performance by the Fermoy Musical Society on Ashe Quay; ‘Culture on the Quay’, featuring and evening of entertainment at the Palace Theatre and art exhibitions included an open invite to join the Blackwater Valley Makers at their new shop and Gallery.

Macroom will also be a hive of activity of activity on Friday evening with live music, dance, art exhibitions taking place at venues across the town in addition to the launch of the popular Macroom Food Festival at the Chapel Hill School of Art.

Once again Cork city will be buzzing with activity for Culture Night 2021, with dozens of events taking place at locations across the city including the Cork Public Museum, the City Hall, Fitzgerald’s Park, the Triskel Arts Centre and Collins Barracks to name but a few.

The Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, urged people to get out and about and take in as much as they can on offer during Culture Night.

“Culture Night plays such an important role in our communities, connecting people with the incredible knowledge and talent of local cultural workers and with their own creativity and imagination,” said Cllr Coughlan.

“Let’s make this Culture Night a great opportunity to ‘Come Together Again’.”

Full details of the programme of events for Culture Night 2021 across the county and city can be found by following the links at www.culturenight.ie.