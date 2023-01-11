Cullen weigh-in sees locals commit to burning up calories

AN invitation to get fit or slim down while the same time supporting the Cullen Special Needs Association met with an enthusiastic response at its launch in Cullen Community Centre last Monday night.

Volunteers from across the Duhallow Region and beyond are committed to burning up the calories over the next two months.

Association secretary Moira O’Keeffe said the initiative, now in its 36th year, is their most successful fundraising event thanks to funding raised by participants through sponsorship.

“The past two-years were like no other, not just for individuals and families but also for voluntary organisations. Covid 19, the downturn in the economy and serious cutbacks has had a substantial impact on organisations and centres, they would not be in a position to deliver the range of quality services without the goodwill and generosity of local communities and voluntary organisations”, said Moira.

She said that in additional to being enjoyable, the fundraiser was vital to the financial standing of those centres.

“All monies raised will be distributed to the various groups locally caring for our special friends,” said Moria.

“We greatly appreciate the faithful support and generosity of the public over the past 43 years since our founding. That assistance has contributed hugely to the welfare and well being of those with special needs”, she added.

The 2023 weigh-in is being facilitated by Marie O’ Sullivan who has five years experience of helping both men and women lose weight. Initially through running Slimming World groups and for the past 18-months has studied and is certified as a precision nutrition coach.

Before each weekly weigh in, Marie will give 10-15 minute talks helping people set out their goals for the following week.

There is a closed private Facebook group for any signed up member that wishes to join, which is the easiest way to access recipes, links and daily hints.

Regular volunteer is Knocknagree’s Denis Hickey digested one last chocolate biscuit and a cup of tea before hitting the scales.

“I come back each year to support the venture, a great cause and the target is to lose a stone through walking and splitting timber”, said Denis.