Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 7°C Dublin

Close

Cullen weigh-in sees locals commit to burning up calories

Trish Moylan, Banteer joined by Denis and Marina Hickey, Knocknagree at the Cullen weigh-in, Photos: John Tarrant Expand
Margaret Lane, Kiskeam and Eileen O'Connor, Boherbue supporting the Cullen weigh-in. Expand
Michael Mullane, Rathcoole on the scales under the watchful eye of his wife Margaret and co-ordinator Marie Hickey . Expand
Aoife O'Riordan, Dorothy Guerin, Abbey Dillon and Bríd O'Riordan attended the weigh-in. Expand
Marie Morley, Cullen; Noreen O'Flaherty, Kilcorney and Eileen Moynihan, Boherbue. Expand
Mary Lynch, Ballydaly participating at the Cullen weigh-in launch with co-ordinator Marie Hickey. Expand
Julia Anne Daly, Bohebue signing up for the weigh-in under the watchful eye of Kathleen O'Sullivan and Moira O'Keeffe. Expand
Conor Morley, Cullen hits the scales watched by co-ordinator Marie Hickey. Expand
Laura, Catriona, Gerald and Anthony Cullinane, Millstreet met up with Willie O'Connell, Cullen at the weigh-in. Expand

Close

Trish Moylan, Banteer joined by Denis and Marina Hickey, Knocknagree at the Cullen weigh-in, Photos: John Tarrant

Trish Moylan, Banteer joined by Denis and Marina Hickey, Knocknagree at the Cullen weigh-in, Photos: John Tarrant

Margaret Lane, Kiskeam and Eileen O'Connor, Boherbue supporting the Cullen weigh-in.

Margaret Lane, Kiskeam and Eileen O'Connor, Boherbue supporting the Cullen weigh-in.

Michael Mullane, Rathcoole on the scales under the watchful eye of his wife Margaret and co-ordinator Marie Hickey .

Michael Mullane, Rathcoole on the scales under the watchful eye of his wife Margaret and co-ordinator Marie Hickey .

Aoife O'Riordan, Dorothy Guerin, Abbey Dillon and Bríd O'Riordan attended the weigh-in.

Aoife O'Riordan, Dorothy Guerin, Abbey Dillon and Bríd O'Riordan attended the weigh-in.

Marie Morley, Cullen; Noreen O'Flaherty, Kilcorney and Eileen Moynihan, Boherbue.

Marie Morley, Cullen; Noreen O'Flaherty, Kilcorney and Eileen Moynihan, Boherbue.

Mary Lynch, Ballydaly participating at the Cullen weigh-in launch with co-ordinator Marie Hickey.

Mary Lynch, Ballydaly participating at the Cullen weigh-in launch with co-ordinator Marie Hickey.

Julia Anne Daly, Bohebue signing up for the weigh-in under the watchful eye of Kathleen O'Sullivan and Moira O'Keeffe.

Julia Anne Daly, Bohebue signing up for the weigh-in under the watchful eye of Kathleen O'Sullivan and Moira O'Keeffe.

Conor Morley, Cullen hits the scales watched by co-ordinator Marie Hickey.

Conor Morley, Cullen hits the scales watched by co-ordinator Marie Hickey.

Laura, Catriona, Gerald and Anthony Cullinane, Millstreet met up with Willie O'Connell, Cullen at the weigh-in.

Laura, Catriona, Gerald and Anthony Cullinane, Millstreet met up with Willie O'Connell, Cullen at the weigh-in.

/

Trish Moylan, Banteer joined by Denis and Marina Hickey, Knocknagree at the Cullen weigh-in, Photos: John Tarrant

corkman

John Tarrant

AN invitation to get fit or slim down while the same time supporting the Cullen Special Needs Association met with an enthusiastic response at its launch in Cullen Community Centre last Monday night.

Volunteers from across the Duhallow Region and beyond are committed to burning up the calories over the next two months.

Privacy