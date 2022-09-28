Cullen plays host to a feast of talent for Culture Night

Roisín Cronin singing The Banks of Brogeen at the Cullen Culture Night. Picture John Tarrant

All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil winner Ava Thornton, Millstreet delivering a rendition of Ballyconnell Fair at the Cullen Culture Night. Picture John Tarrant

Roger Casey recites a poem marking the achievements of Cullen Pipe Band at the Cullen Culture Night. Picture John Tarrant

A great turn out ensured a lively atmosphere as Cullen delivered a diverse traditional experience to mark Culture Night in Cullen Community Centre.

Organiser Elizabeth O’Sullivan thanked the support from Cullen Pipe Band, Glór na nGael and Feis Laitiarain on promoting the event.

“Culture Night is reflected in the scope and range of events and people who participate in it, aiming to continue to connect with engaged audiences.

“It relies on the part played by participants, the objective of Culture Night is to showcase and celebrate our culture and creativity in all its forms, that is clearly evident in Cullen”, said Elizabeth.

Cullen Pipe Band were on hand to deliver a recital, the band’s motto is commitment to excellence, the Cullen Pipers packing a lot of wonderful music down through the decades at home and distant shores and ensured a terrific start to a full programme.

Bean an Tí Elizabeth O’Sullivan introduced the acts, the appreciative audience savoured singing, dancing, music and story telling performances from All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil participants along with County, Munster and All Ireland Scór participants.

A presentation was made to Ava Thornton by Millstreet Comhaltas Chairperson Clare O’Leary to mark her victory in the 2022 All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil.

Also, the recipient of a presentation was Con Houlihan, Pipe Major to Cullen Pipe Band over a long number of years.

And there was a special welcome for two members of the Cullen Junior Football team, Luke Murphy and Cormac Hickey, the side recently captured the 2022 Duhallow Championship title.