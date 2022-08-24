Cullen and Millstreet GAA Clubs to hold scrap metal collections

Millstreet GAA and Cullen GAA will host scrap metal collections this weekend and next

Millstreet and Cullen GAA clubs are organising a scrap metal collection over the next two weekends Friday/Saturday, August 26/27 and Friday/Saturday, September 2/3 at Cullen GAA Grounds. Bring all your unwanted scrap metal, batteries, old tractors and farm machinery, scrap cars, copper, electrical goods, motors, etc, and dispose of them for free. By doing so, the public can help raise funds for both clubs.

The public can bring farm scrap, old machinery/machinery parts, bikes, end of life cars, vans (Certificate of Destruction from Department of Transport for all complete vehicles), non ferrous metals, copper, tanks/piping/wire, electrical cables, brass, lead, aluminium, stainless steel, electric motors, car, van, truck and tractor batteries.

However, unacceptable are washing machinery/dryers, electric cookers/ovens, fridges/freezers/microwaves, TVs/videos/DVD players, computers or any domestic appliances in addition to no timber, plastic and general rubbish.

Drop-off point is Cullen GAA ground on both Fridays from 6pm to 9pm, Saturdays from 10am to 5pm or by appointment. Full details from Conor Hickey -089-2082839, Der O’Connor 086-3831959, Tony McCaul 087-9379269 or Connie Healy 086-2638320.