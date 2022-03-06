Cover up proves that Michael Collins was murdered – producer

Framed print from the original artwork by W. S. Rogers depicting the Béal na Bláth ambush and death of Michael Collins. Published by the Franco Portrait Studios, Dublin.

Whatever notions or ideas you might have about the killing of Michael Collins, the equivalent in Irish history to the assassinations of JFK in the USA, prepare to put them aside when musician, comedian and writer Paddy Cullivan brings his latest production to a venue near you.

This week the produer, writer and performer brings it to the village in which, reputedly, the plot to assassinate Ireland’s most iconic leader of the War of Independence and the Civil War was hatched a day before the shot was fired.

The killing of Michael Collins as he toured with a small detachment of of body guards in west Cork, which was crawling with anti Free State forces, during the height of the Civil War, remains unsolved 100 yaers after this death. The very mention of it can lead to heated arguments but no light has ever been shed on the identity of the man who fired the fateful shot on August 22, 1922.

As we approach the centenary of that day which is as remembered in Irish history as November 22, 1963 is in US history, it’s likely this won’t be the last production we’ll see endeavoring to get to the bottom of what happened.

In fact, the purpose of the 90 minute production, apart to provide entertainment, is to call for the proper and full investigation of murder of Michael Collins. “At least JFK got the Warren Commission,” Paddy told The Corkman.

The killing of the iconic War of Independence and Free State leader during the Civil War didn’t get a Commission nor even an Inquiry. it’s getting a theatrical show.

Like the name suggests, ‘The Murder of Michael Collins’ is no ordinary show.

The producer, writer and sole performer promised several revelations during the show.

He’s likened his production to an episode of 70s TV show, Columbo, with several of the trademark ‘Just one more thing’ queries from the detective in the rumpled mackintosh.

Before his visit to the Muscraí Gaeltacht, which was a hotbed of republican activisty during the conflicts of a century, ago, he had this warning for the audience.

"I’m going to annoy people in Baile Mhúirne,” he said. “There was no plot to kill Michael Collins so the idea that the plot to kill him was hatched in a pub in this village is bunkum.”

The claim that the Béal na Blath ambush was planned at a meeting at the Hibernian pub in Baile Mhic Íre in the days before the killing which happened near dusk on August 22, 1922, was contained in Tim Pat Coogan’s biography of Michael Collins.

According to the research carried out by Paddy in preparation for the show, which will be staged in the Mills Inn in Baile Mhúirne on Wednesday, March 9, the anti Treaty republicans in the area and around Cork would always have been planning ambushes on Free State convoys who ventured into the area.

"Why I called it The Murder of Michael Collins and why I believe it was a murder is because of the cover-up which took place afterwards.”

"There was no autopsy, there was no death certificate even,” he said. “The bullets disappeared from the scene.”

One more thing: “There’s many different accounts of the last words uttered by Michael Collins in the newspapers of the time.

"It would have been impossible for him to say anything before he died – the head wound that he received would have resulted in his death within one tenth of a second.”

While there have been a number of books which made different claims about who killed Michael Collins, those which suggest it was a west Cork IRA man by the name of Sonny O’Neill and others which point to Michael Collins right hand man, General Emmet Dalton, Paddy Cullivan believes the people of Ireland owe these two men and their families a proper investigation into the death of Michael Collins so that the fog might be cleared as to who the identity of the person who pulled the trigger might have been.

He contends that the body of Michael Collins should be exhumed and properly examined for real clues to how he died.

"That’s what we owe Michael Collins – he was that kind of man, he paid attention to forensic detail.”

“There’s going to be a documentary later on this year in which there’s going to be analysis of bullets that might have been used, the wound he got and all that – it’s all pure speculation because we have none of the bullets or we don’t have an autopsy report or anything like that.”

One more thing: “I have researched Sonny O’Neill, who has been put in the frame for the killing, and nothing I have found out about him suggests he was a marksman or an expert with a rifle.

"Béal na Blath, where the shooting happened, is longer than the Grand Parade. From what we know of the conditions when Michael Collins was shot, it was getting dark, around dusk.

"The shot which hit Michael Collins was fired 450 yeards away, that ‘s twice the distance for instance that Lee Harvey Oswald is supposed to have shot JFK with the third bullet (when the Presidential car was moving away from the shooter’s supposed position in the Book Depository and that happened in the middle of the day.

"It would have to have been some shot.”

One more thing. Discounting the idea that there was an ambush specifically aimed at killing Michael Collins, all the research that Paddy Cullivan has seen suggests that the ambush party were actually preparing to leave when Collins and his party arrived on the scene."

Another theory is that Michael Collins was hit by a stray bullet, that his death was accidental, “It would seem that he was hit by one accidental bullet rather than more than 20 intentional bullets.”

Is there a file in a dusty shelf in a back room in Government buildings which would reveal to everyone what happened in Béal na Blath on August 22, 1922?

"There was a file on Michael Collins, a very thick file according to those who saw it, but on March 7, 1932, the then Minister for Defence, Desmond Fitzgerald issued the infamous ‘burn order’ to burn it and files to do with the killing of Erskine Childers and the others who were executed by the Free State.

"That was two days before the Government of Cumann na nGaedhal would hand over the reins of power to Fianna Fáil led by Eamon Devalera.” he said.

Paddy Cullivan has promised a number of revelations in the ‘90 minute’ show of two halves and also his own version of a news reel, two original songs and a production which will provoke debate questions and, perhaps, a reopening of the case of the Murder of Michael Collins. So even if you’re not convinced by his theories and evidence, you will at the very least be entertained.

The Murder of Michael Collins will be presented in the Mills Inn in Ballyvourney/Baile Mhúirne on March 9 and tickets can be secured by calling 026 45237. The show will also be presented at the Sea Church in Ballycotton on Thursday on March 10, Further details as to other productions are available on www.paddycullivan.com.