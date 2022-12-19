Council launches latest edition in ‘Heritage of County Cork’ series

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Danny Collins at the launch of ‘The Heritage Towns and Villages of County Cork, with author Denis Power and Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey. Photo: Brian Lougheed

FOR the past number of years Cork County Council has published a fascinating series of books showcasing the county’s rich and vibrant cultural heritage.

What has been evident from the popular ‘Heritage of County Cork’ series is the sheer number of heritage sites scattered across the county, as well as the many colourful characters that have become synonymous the Rebel County.

Previous editions of the series have highlighted different aspects of Cork’s heritage including bridges, houses, castles, artefacts, Centenary sites and Cork’s industrial past.

The local authority has announced the publication of the 10th instalment of the series entitled ‘Heritage Towns and Villages of Cork’.

Speaking at the launch of the book County Mayor said that earlier this year the public, community groups and historians from throughout the county were invited to submit details of their hometown or village for inclusion in the publication.

“The wonderful response to this call, coupled with the expertise of author Denis Power has produced an outstanding insight into the place we call home,” said Mayor Collins.

“Cork is a county that we are all very proud of and this book gives a great overview and understanding of so much of the wonderful heritage that the county has to offer. I congratulate all those who contributed,” he added.

Cllr Collins pointed out that County Cork contains more than 300 identifiable settlements, some recent and others that can trace their origins back over many hundreds of years.

“The towns and villages in the County of Cork are full of places of wonder, combined with characters spanning the centuries. Many heritage buildings survive within these settlements as do many of the customs, for example, weekly markets, fairs and much more,” he added.

The chief executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, spoke about the natal importance of recording the history and heritage of the county’s towns and villages.

“This most recent addition, which features over 230 settlements from throughout the County of Cork, gives a superb overview of what can be found in towns and villages throughout the county. These heritage features and attributes define our locality and underpin each community,” said Mr Lucey.

Priced at €10 ‘Heritage Towns and Villages of County Cork’ is available from local bookshops.

For more information on ‘The Heritage of County Cork Publication Series’ and other Cork County Council heritage initiatives visit the heritage section of www.corkcoco.ie or email corkheritage@corkcoco.ie.