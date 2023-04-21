Cork’s Triskel Arts Centre to host night of ‘genre bending music for the soul’

IRELAND, the US and the Congo will come together for an exciting evening of ‘genre bending’ music and song at Cork’s Triskel Arts Centre on Friday, May 5.

The Music Network event will see Kentucky fiddle and hardanger fiddle player Liz Knowles, Congolese guitarist and vocalist Niwel Tsumbu and Irish concertina player Niall Vallely take to the stage together at the venue.

Combining their extensive and varied musical influences, the trio has found common ground and will push creative boundaries in a unique cross-cultural, cross-genre collaboration.

The audience can expect striking melodies, beautiful harmonies, deep rhythmic grooves and all-round joie de vivre in a concert that will act as pure musical balm for the soul.

Tickets for the concert from www.triskelartscentre.ie pried at €18/€20.