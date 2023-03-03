Cork’s Otto Goodwin hailed as Eavan Boland ‘emerging poet’

Otto Goodwin, a student of English at UCC, was named as one of the recipients of the Eavan Boland Emerging Poet Award.

Otto Goodwin, the student of English at UCC, and Hua Xi who is based between New York and California, were announced as the winners of the prize named after the distinguished Irish poet, Eavan Boland, who died in 2020, at the Ennis Book Club Festival on Friday.

The judges for the 2023 Award were Professor of English (Emerita) at Trinity College Dublin and Saoi of Aosdána, Eiléan Ní Chuilleanáin, and Stanford University’s Mohr Visiting Poet for spring 2023, Diane Seuss.

Poetry Ireland director Liz Kelly said that Eavan Boland had been always ‘a champion of new voices’ who ‘cherished inclusivity and ferociously pushed open doors for countless poets’.

"She argued that space for new voices must be made and we’re delighted that this mission continues through the Eavan Boland Emerging Poet award.

"Congratulations to Otto and Hua Xi, we very much look forward to seeing how their work develops, with the support of their mentors. and a big thank you to everyone who entered, and to our two judges, Eiléan Ní Chuilleanáin and Diane Seuss.”

Of the entries for this year’s award, Diane Seuss said “these expansive, artful, and challenging manuscripts convince me that poetry is anything but dead’.

"I admire the range of what these poets are bringing to the page, locating themselves, like a bead on a string, between tradition and experimentation, and like Eavan Boland herself, between history and a singular interiority. I was intrigued by the degree of hybridity in these poems, many of which explore the hinge between poem and memoir, the novel, the dramatic monologue, the treatise, and typographical art.”

She lauds Hua Xi’s clarity of diction and her surrealist, though pensive, imagination.”

According to adjudicator Eiléan Ní Chuilleanáin, award recipient Otto Goodwin combined ‘a range of ideas, confident use of language and depth of vision’ to create poems that she found ‘quite unique’.

"Genuinely an emerging poet, the talent and intelligence displayed at such an early stage gives me real hope and curiosity about their future."

Otto Goodwin’s work has appeared in Cyphers magazine, the Irish Independent and the Quarryman Journal. The poet has performed at events such as ‘Over the Edge’, Pride In Print and the Cúirt New Writers showcase.

"Their poetry is their attempt to blur the boundaries between humans and the landscape, finding kinship and solidarity in the natural world.”