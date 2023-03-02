Cork’s John Blek back on home turf at De Barra’s in Clonakilty

CRITICALLY acclaimed Cork folk singer/songwriter John Blek will bring his Irish tour to the intimate surroundings of De Barra’s in Clonakilty on Sunday April 23.

The gig will offer Blek’s fans an welcome opportunity to hear live versions of tracks from latest album ‘Until the Rivers Run Dry’, released last month.

A musical troubadour in the truest sense of the word, Blek is a prolific songwriter and recording artist who thrives on keeping himself busy behind the microphone - whether that be in the studio or fulfilling his extensive touring schedule.

Blek’s eighth solo album, ‘Until the Rivers Run Dry’ is yet more evidence that he is a man who puts great stock in developing his unique style, with a fiercely independent spirit at the heart of everything he does.

Record over 10-days in early 2022, the 10-track album is by some distance Blek’s substantial and sophisticated album to date, capturing a clarity and vivid picture of what he wanted to create.

Produced by Blek and long-time collaborator Brian Casey at Wavefield Recordings in Clonakilty, the album features vocals by Cathy Davey, strings by Colm Mac Con Iomaire (The Frames), piano by Mercury award nominated Kit Downes, Davey Ryan on drums and Chris McCarthy on double bass.

While the albums soaring strings and chamber-pop backing vocals full of indie spirit combine with a blend of electronic and acoustic drums to create a distinctive sonic realm, at the heart of the album is Blek’s profound and poetic alt/folk song writing.

In an age where it is all too easy to become disillusioned with the music industry, the album shows how Blek has remained steadfastly positive and unyieldingly creative, while at the same time remaining true to those who have influenced him over the years.

Know as being one of Ireland’s hardest working touring musicians, John Blek’s live shows are thoughtful, entertaining and littered with wonderful stories, perfectly encapsulating his arresting vocals and intricate guitar playing.

As well as showcasing tracks from the new album, Blek will also perform songs from his extensive back catalogue at the De Barra’s gig.

Tickets from www.debarra.ie priced at €20.