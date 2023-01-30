Cork

Cork’s Everyman Palace unveils details of exciting and eclectic spring programme

Comedian Sara Pascoe will bring her &lsquo;Success Story&rsquo; show to the Everyman Palace Theatre in March. Expand
Reggie from Blackrock Road will bring his &lsquo;Reggie&rsquo;s Guide to Social Climbing&rsquo; show to the Everyman Palace Theatre for a 12-show run from Wednesday, March 8. Expand
Singer/songwriter Eddi Reader will play the Everyman Palace Theatre in March. Expand

corkman

Bill Browne

BILL BROWNE

