Cork’s Everyman Palace unveils details of exciting and eclectic spring programme

BILL BROWNE

THE Everyman Palace Theatre has unveiled details of a packed spring season at the historic Cork venue featuring an exciting and eclectic mix of events over the coming months.

One of the undoubted highlights will be the return of Reggie from the Blackrock Road to the Everyman stage with a 12-performance run of his new show, ‘Reggie’s Guide to Social Climbing’.

Produced by The Everyman, this world première will see the ‘millionaire’ acting as mentor to Ireland’s nouveau riche, providing guidance on how to eat, drink, flirt and generally behave like a member of Cork’s ‘One Per Cent’.

There will be plenty of contemporary theatre to savour, with award-winning plays including ‘The Examination’ from Brokentalkers, Mark O’Halloran’s ‘Conversations after Sex’ and Druid’s ‘The Last Return’ by Sonya Kelly.

In February, BrokenCrow will present ‘Our Tethered Kin’, an epic new dark fairy-tale told through movement, music, puppetry, and song. A season highlight comes in the form of ‘The New Electric Ballroom’ by internationally acclaimed Irish playwright, Enda Walsh, presented by The Gate Theatre, with the classic play Abigail’s Party by Mike Leigh coming to the theatre in May.

Also appearing in this season’s theatre selection is New York Times Critic’s choice and Fringe First award-winning ‘The Patient Gloria’, written by Cork’s own Gina Moxley.

2023 will be a big year for opera at The Everyman: Irish National Opera (INO) will present ‘Don Pasquale’ in February and ‘Werther’ in May.

Musical acts set to grace the Everyman stage over the coming weeks include Eddi Reader and Sean Keane plus a range to tribute acts paying homage to much-loved artists including The Legends of American Country Show, Rock Icons Show, Irish Pink Floyd Tribute, The Illegals with Niamh Kavanagh and My Leonard Cohen: A Tribute to the Songs of Leonard Cohen.

The Everyman Sunday Songbook team bring ‘The Swinging Sixties’ show back due to popular demand.

Comedy acts on the spring line-up will include line-up with Jason Byrne, Deirdre O’Kane, Andrew Maxwell, Emma Doran, Neil Delamere, Sara Pascoe, Kenny Sebastian, Dirtbirds and Anne Gildea.

Celebrating 25 years worldwide, the sensational ‘Faulty Towers – The Dining Experience’ will return to The Metropole Hotel with tickets available through The Everyman.

For young theatregoers and families, Cork favourites Lords of Strut will have sneak previews of their show Dream Factory, an epic fantasy quest told through explosive circus, dizzying dance and acrobatic mayhem.

For budding theatre makers, The Everyman continues with its spring term of Theatre-Making and Citizenship Cork in partnership with YMCA for young people aged 15–21. It will also launch Everyman Young Company a series of free workshops, for young people aged 18–25.

To see the full spring programme at the Everyman Palace and for dates and tickets information www.everymancork.com.