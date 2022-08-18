Cork trad fans set to revel in a fantastic feast of folk

Mary Black and her band will play a Folk Festival headline gig at the Cork Opera House on Sunday, October 2.

THE Cork Folk Festival will return to Leeside for its 43rd outing over four-magical days from Thursday, September 29, with a line-up of some of the biggest names from the genre playing gigs at venues across the city.

While organisers have yet to release the full programme for this year’s festival they have offered a tantalising glimpse of some of the acts that will be entertaining music fans across more than 30 separate events.

The headline concert will be an evening in the company multi-platinum selling singer Mary Black and her band featuring Bill Shanley (guitars), Pat Crowley (piano and accordion), Nick Scott (double bass), Richie Buckley (saxophones) and Liam Bradley (drums and percussion) at the Cork Opera House on Sunday October 2.

The Triskel Christ Church Arts Centre will host three festival gigs with legendary Chieftain’s musicians Sean Keane & Matt Molloy being joined by virtuoso harpists Máire Ní Chathasaigh and Chris Newman for a concert at the venue on Friday, September 30.

The following night the Triskel will play host to Danú , arguably Ireland’s leading trad band, with the venue hosting an evening in the company of Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh (fiddle/vocals), Cormac De Barra (harp/vocals) and Mark Redmond (uilleann pipes/flute/whistles) on Sunday, October 2.

Composer and fiddler Clare Sands will bring her ‘Ní Neart Go Cur le Chéile’ tour to the St Luke’s on Saturday, October 1 for a gig that will also see the launch of her eagerly anticipated new album.

Concerts at An Spailpin Fanach will feature artists including Gerry Harrington, Peter Browne, Seosaimhín Ní Bheaglaoich, Charlie Piggott, Matt Cranitch & Jackie Daly, Jimmy Crowley and Eve Telford.

The venue will also host the return of the popular ‘Gals at Play’ featuring Mary Greene, Niamh Murphy, Sarah O’Gorman, Alannah Thornburgh and Aileen Mythen.

The festival line-up also includes a Music Network Tour featuring Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Mark Redmond and Cormac De Barra and gigs by Padraig Jack at Coughlan’s, Emma Lanford at Cyprus Avenue, with the Cork Cajun band Two Time Polka playing the final festival gig at the Crane Lane

Other events taking place during the festival will include a Céilí Mór, music workshops, film, the launch of Jackie Daly’s tune book, a CD launch from Paddy Egan and Frankie Gavin, Storytime for Children and Folk Fest in the Park.

The full festival programme with ticket details is set to be published shortly at www.corkfolkfestival.com.