Cork town to commemorate O’Sullivan Beare march with re-enactment

Dónal Cam O’Sullivan Beare, the last great Chieftain of West Cork and South Kerry who led the March from Beara to Breifne in Co. Leitrim. The epic journey will be commemorated in Newmarket on Monday, January 2nd on Main St. at 2pm.

History will come alive in Newmarket on Monday, January 2nd when the O’Sullivan Beare march of 1602/03 will be re-enacted on what will be the 420th anniversary of this hugely significant historic outcome.

Organisers are extending a clarion call to all O’Sullivans and McAuliffes to attend and ‘commemorate the hospitality Clan McAuliffe extended to Clan O’Sullivan during their epic March from Beara to Breifne in Co. Leitrim’.