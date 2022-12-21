Cork town to commemorate O’Sullivan Beare march with re-enactment

All O’Sullivans and McAuliffes called to the event, which is taking place in Newmarket on Monday, January 2
History will come alive in Newmarket on Monday, January 2nd when the O’Sullivan Beare march of 1602/03 will be re-enacted on what will be the 420th anniversary of this hugely significant historic outcome.
Organisers are extending a clarion call to all O’Sullivans and McAuliffes to attend and ‘commemorate the hospitality Clan McAuliffe extended to Clan O’Sullivan during their epic March from Beara to Breifne in Co. Leitrim’.
The march was undertaken by the O’ Sullivan’s as a result of the Irish and Spanish defeat in the Battle of Kinsale. The Battle of Kinsale began on the 17th of October 1601 and ended when the Spanish surrended on the 12th January 1602. Donal Cam, chieftain of the O’Sullivan Bere Clan, rushed back to his chief castle at Dunboy and began to fortify the castle against an attack that started on June 6th and lasted 11 days with the Crown forces storming the castle and bombarding it with cannon-fire.
Harassed by the Crown forces and having lost his lands and his herds of cattle and sheep, he left the Beara peninsula to begin the long march to Leitrim to meet the O’Rourkes.
Accompanying him were 1,000 men, women and children. When the Beara men travelled from West Cork as well as his followers were members from other clans O’Collins, McAuliffe, O’Rourke, Fitspatrick, McGuire, O’Keeffe, O’Donoghue, O’Driscoll, McCarthy, McSweeney, Carrs, Quigleys and Naughtons. In the middle of January 1603 they finally reached their destination with only 35 people remaining, many settling along the route.
The re-enactment which is scheduled to take place on Main St. at 2pm will be followed by music and refreshments in the Cultúrlann.
For further information contact 083 1024642