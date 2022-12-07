Cork singer ‘reimagines’ her repertoire in striking new album

Elle Marie O' Dwyer pictured with Liam O' Connor who was guest Artist at her Album launch at the Culturlann, Newmaket on Sunday night

Elle Marie O' Dwyer and her band, Conor O' Sullivan, Conor Moriarty, Brendan O' Sullivan and Tony O' Flaherty played to a full house audience at the launch of Elle Marie's new Album 'Reimagined' at the Cultúrlann, Newmarket on Sunday night. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

“I’m really looking forward to where ‘Reimagined’ takes me next,” a delighted Elle Marie O’ Dwyer said after playing to a full house audience at the Cultúrlann in Newmarket where she launched her new Album last Sunday night.

“A massive thanks to everyone who joined us for the concert, a sold out venue, surrounded by the best of musicians, I’m a little wrecked but it was worth all the effort,” she added.

Freemount native Elle Marie has been hugely popular with fans of traditional music for many years but in this new album she has branched out into the contemporary folk genre, putting her own unique stamp on songs such as ‘When we were sweet 16’, ‘Hard Times’ and ‘Far away in Australia’.

“I performed many Facebook Live concerts while we were locked down due to Covid, so I had to extend my repertoire of songs to avoid too much repetition and have found the type of songs I sing now have changed considerably as a result” she explained.

Elle Marie was joined on stage by her own Band which includes Tony O Flaherty, Conor O Sullivan, Conor Moriarty and Brendan O’ Sullivan.

Liam O’ Connor who was special guest at the concert also performs on Elle Marie’s self penned number ‘The Best is yet to Come’.

“I wrote the song as we were just emerging from Covid. We could see light at the end of the tunnel and things were starting to look up. I wanted to give the song a little something extra and was delighted when Liam added some musical accompaniment,” she said.

Elle Marie works as a primary school teacher in Athlacca, Co. Limerick and teaches traditional singing in Freemount. “During the summer and autumn, I was the vocalist with world-renowned show Gaelic Roots at the Avenue Hotel in Killarney. When there was any leftover time, I was performing elsewhere,” she said.

Elle Marie was delighted to be asked to sing Amhrán na bhFiann in Croke Park for the All Ireland Ladies Football final in August. She also guested at the Michael Commins Show at the INEC Arena, Killarney. October saw her heading for London to take part in two shows in Harrow. More concert dates are in the pipeline after Christmas and this busy lady is currently organising a tour to the US for summer 2023!