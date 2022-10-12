Cork school rocks the catwalk in long-awaited fundraiser

Orlaith Corby and Eve Murphy, both from Midleton, were at the Rockchapel National School Fashion Show

Rockchapel native Joanne O' Riordan who is also the owner of 'Wild Pair Shoes' in Charleville, pictured at Rockchapel Fashion Show with her helpers Clodagh Buckley, Michelle Cronin and Ciara McAuliffe.

Teresa O' Sullivan, Newmarket, Mary O'Keeffe, Newmarket and Liz O'Riordan, Kiskeam, were at the Fashion Show in Rockchapel hosted by the National School Parents Association.

Elaine Hickey, Katie Stack and Nora O' Donnell showcasing Autumn/Winter outfits from O' Shea's Fashions, Newmarket, at the Rockchapel National School Parents Association Fashion Show in the local Community Centre. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Ita Geaney, Norma Curtin and Bridget O' Carroll were modelling for O' Shea's Fashions, Newmarket, at the Rockchapel Fashion Show.

Bridget O' Carroll, Ita Geaney and Nora O' Donnell ready for any glamorous occasion in toning hues of purple and blue, courtesy of Nóirín's Boutique, Millstreet, at the Fashion Show in Rockchapel Community Centre

Norma Curtin and Katie Stack were models at the Fashion Show hosted by Rockchapel National School Parents Association

It was a case of ‘where the three counties meet’ in Rockchapel last Friday night as fashion enthusiasts from Cork, Kerry and Limerick descended on the local community centre to support a fashion show hosted by the national school parents’ association as a fundraiser for the local school.

Organisers were thrilled with the full-house attendance and said it was fantastic to see women of all ages enjoying the function which had been put on ice for the past few years due to Covid lockdowns.

“The show was very well supported with people attending from the local community as well as the wider surrounding areas,” Noreen Keating of the Parents Association said.

She went on to outline how the group put a lot of work into organising the event from securing the door prize and spot prizes, sourcing refreshments and foods for the night, liaising with the shops, securing the models, DJ and MC as well as setting up the community centre.

“As always, the parents gave it their all to ensure this was a successful event and these funds will go towards enhancing the learning experiences of all the children attending the school,” Noreen explained.

The shops that provided fashion items for the show included: O’Shea’s and Linehan’s, Newmarket; Lady Lydia, Kanturk; Noirin’s, Millstreet; Esther’s and Heavenly Gifts, Abbeyfeale.

The display stands also attracted lots of interest.

Rockchapel woman Joanne O’Riordan, who owns ‘Wild Pair Shoes’ in Charleville, showcased some lovely shoes and bags while Mido’s Touchagain also had a selection of goods on offer.

“People who attended on the night were delighted to be able to mix and enjoy the event again and were more than impressed with the fabulous display of fashion on offer. We would like to thank all who participated and helped in any way and to all who supported us on the night,” Noreen Keating said