Cork photographers honoured for brilliant images in annual competition

'The Girl the Giraffe and the Butterfly' - Viv Buckley.

‘Loveheart’ by Bella Daly, the overall Mallow Camera Club 2022 Photographer of the Year.

THE Mallow Camera Club (MCC) recently finished off another busy season for members with the announcement of the 2022 Photographer of the Year results.

One of the premier competitions of the season, it once again attracted a substantial number of entries with members submitting a panel of three printed images and three monochrome images, with the judging performed over four levels – from grade one for beginners and less experienced members through to grade four.

Club PRO Jim McSweeney said they were delighted that award-winning professional photographers Seamus Costello, Julie Corcoran and Joe Doyle had agreed to judge the competition.

“Seamus, Julie and Joe did a fantastic job, not only scoring each image but also providing valuable constructive feedback on the images and panels. It was hugely appreciated by all the entrants to have such quality feedback from these highly qualified and respected photographers. Huge thanks for their contribution,” said Jim.

Each judge chose their favourite image, with Joe Doyle selecting Viv Buckley’s ‘Lady in Black’.

“This was a super image, perfectly lit, perfectly posed. Such a simple portrait on one level, but done so well to such a high level. Beautifully printed too,” said Joe.

Julie Corcoran chose Lisa Egan’s ‘Frozen’, saying the technique along with the oval framing of the flowers gave it a “beautiful Victorian look”.

“It very much stood-out from the other images. I am sure a full series of panels based around that photography would be breath-taking,” said Julie.

Seamus Costello chose Justyna Trzesicka’s ‘Artemis’.

“The image has wonderful impact and has a great connection with the author. The colour tones within the image are excellent and pleasing to the eye. An image extremely well handled and lovely print,” said Seamus.

Jim McSweeney thanked Lisa Egan, Barry Murphy and Niamh Barrett for organising and managing the competition, all the entrants and Mallow guitarist Noel Walsh for providing the entertainment during the awards ceremony at the Springfort Hall Hotel.

“We also held a raffle was held on the night with €450 being raised for the Air Ambulance. Thanks to all those who donated prizes and to all those who bought tickets supporting such a worthy cause,” said Jim.

“Congratulations to all the winners and a big thank you to everyone else who entered. The standard was very high with so many exceptional images submitted,” he added.

All submitted images can be viewed at the following link : https://youtu.be/Zk6FccEp-0E.

The winning images can be viewed at the following link: https://youtu.be/lRJxZ7sq1FE.

FULL RESULTS

Grade 1:

Mono Panel:

3rd - Úna Murphy.

2nd - Niamh Barrett.

1st - Eamon O’Donnell.

Colour Panel:

3rd -Niamh Barrett.

2nd - Tim Doody.

1st - Eamon O’Donnell.

Best Image:

‘Jack Sparrowhawk’ - Eamon O’Donnell.

Photographer of the Year:

3rd - Tim Doody.

2nd - Niamh Barrett.

1st -Eamon O’Donnell.

Grade 2:

Mono Panel:

3rd - Fred Ward.

2nd - Ann O’Mara.

1st - Marie Kennelly.

Colour Panel:

3rd- Barry Murphy.

2nd - Fred Ward.

1st Helen Vaughan.

Best Image:

‘Nut Cracker’ -Fred Ward.

Photographer of the Year:

3rd- Marie Kennelly.

2nd - Fred Ward.

1st - Helen Vaughan.

Grade 3:

Mono Panel:

3rd - Lisa Egan (LIPF).

2nd - Berni Hennessy.

1st - Tom Quish.

Colour Panel:

3rd - Chris Bourke (LIPF).

2nd - Peggy O’Brien (LIPF).

1st - Tom Quish.

Best Image:

‘Morning Light’ - Peggy O’Brien.

Photographer of the Year:

3rd - Peggy O’Brien (LIPF).

2nd - Berni Hennessy.

1st - Tom Quish.

Grade 4:

Mono Panel:

3rd - Viv Buckley (FIPF, AFIAP).

2nd - Justyna Trzesicka (LIPF).

1st - Bella Daly.

Colour Panel:

3rd - Neily Curtin (AIPF, AFIAP).

2nd - Bella Daly.

1st - Viv Buckley( FIPF AFIAP).

Best Image:

‘Artemis’ - Justyna Trzesicka.

Photographer of the Year:

3rd - Justyna Trzesicka (LIPF).

2nd - Viv Buckley( FIPF, AFIAP).

1st - Bella Daly.

Overall Photographer of the Year:

Mono Panel:

3rd - Justyna Trzesicka (LIPF)

2nd - Bella Daly.

1st - Tom Quish.

Colour Panel:

3rd - Helen Vaughan.

2nd - Bella Daly.

1st Viv Buckley (FIPF, AFIA).

Photographer of the Year 2022:

3rd - Tom Quish.

2nd - Viv Buckley (FIPF AFIAP).

1st- Bella Daly.

