Cork Orchestral Society unveils a packed schedule of autumn concerts

THE Cork Orchestral Society will kick-off its autumn schedule with a concert at the City Hall on Saturday, September 24 featuring the National Symphony Orchestra under chief conductor Jaime Martin and acclaimed violin virtuoso Vikroria Mullova.

The evening will incorporate a programme including Shostakovich’s ‘Festive Overture’, Prokofiev’s powerhouse Second Violin Concerto and Mussorsky’s dazzling ‘Pictures at an Exhibition’.

Speaking about the forthcoming autumn schedule, Cork Orchestral Society artistic director Tom Crowley said they have “pulled out all the stops” in putting together “a celebration of symphonic orchestral music”.

“We begin with the National Symphony Orchestra, Ireland’s largest professional symphony orchestra, making a proud return to Cork with a captivating programme of Slavic music. This marks the first of no less than seven orchestral programmes we are excited to present in Cork before year’s end,” said Mr Crowley.

Another season highlight will be the return of the RTE Concert Orchestra to City Hall on Saturday, November 19 where they will perform the live world première of Cork composer Paul Frost’s recent work ‘The Burning of Cork Suite’.

“That the season will also include Handel’s Messiah featuring the Cork Baroque Players and Madrigal ‘75, is a testament to the wealth of high quality orchestral music on offer this season,” said Mr Crowley.

“Our offering will also include two wonderful string quartet concerts with the Pirosmani Quartet, concerts with the Solas Quartet and the Cork Fleischmann Symphony Orchestra and a host of other musical treats,” he added.

For full details of the autumn season and tickets details visit www.corkorchestralsociety.ie.