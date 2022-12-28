Cork news review of 2022: A year of many happy returns in Mallow

Candle Lit Walk For Ashling

In January over 500 hundred people took part in a candle lit walk and vigil in memory of primary school teacher Ashling Murphy who was brutally murdered in broad daylight in a popular area in Tullamore, Co, Offaly.

Annette Nagle, who is well known in Animal Welfare, activities organised the Mallow event and gave an emotional and brief address, and thanked all those for taking part. She asked for prayers for Ashling and the Murphy family.

Academy Walk Out

Also in January, over 100 sixth class students at the Patrician Academy walked out of their last class to highlight their call for a hybrid model Leaving Cert to be implemented again this year.

The majority of the students wanted to see a similar Leaving Cert model to last year where students were offered the choice between sitting their written exams, receiving an accredited grade or both.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade made a welcome return to the streets of Mallow after the Covid pandemic on March 17 with a huge crowd celebrating the event.

The theme this year was honouring all those people from various walks of life on the frontline who assisted so greatly during the pandemic which included Alan Casey and Loretta Bohan on behalf of local nurses, doctors and other hospital staff, Vivienne O’Shea on behalf of nursing homes, Inspector Miriam Maguire on behalf of the local Gardai, Tina O’Connor on behalf of the local retail workers, Ted Noonan on behalf of the Irish Red Cross, Mary Magner of behalf of the Parimary School Teachers, and Aoife Foley and Ann Piggott on behalf of the Secondary School Teachers.

The Defence Forces, the Cork County Fire Services and the Civil Defence were also represented and honoured in the Parade.

Cllr Gearoid Murphy, the new Chairman of the Parade Committee, thanked his fellow committee members, the volunteers for the day, Cork County Council, Mallow Men’s Shed, Mallow Chamber and Mallow Tidy Towns for their wonderful assistance in organising the event. He also thanked the business sector for their sponsorship.

World Book Day at Convent Primary School

Convent Primary School pupils in Mallow celebrated World Book Day in March.

The excitement was palpable as children arrived to school dressed as their favourite book character. Harry Potter, Isadora Moon, Minnie Mouse, Where’s Wally, Bad Dad, The Snail and the Whale and Ingenious Jean, amongst many others, graced the corridors of the school. Children were delighted to be given an opportunity to discuss their characters and their favourite books with their classmates and teachers.

Johnny Guitar CD Launch

Johnny Guitar (O’Sullivan) launched his new CD in April at the Hibernian Hotel with a free concert featuring a host of Mallow musical acts.

Chairman of Mallow Arts Collective Tadhg Curtis said: “Johnny has always been available to perform free of charge at numerous community events, such as Culture Night activities, last year’s drive in community concert etc, and so we wanted to support the launch of this 10 track CD”.

Johnny performed all 10 tracks over the course of the evening, interspersed with some traditional music from Johnny Bongos and band, a blues set from Dave Skinner, and light classical /songs from the shows from Maureen Flynn.

Mallow Trout Anglers Return

After an absence of two years, Mallow Trout Anglers were again seen in competition mode on the Blackwater in April.

There was a great buzz around as a lot of the anglers had not met each other in that time. While the river on both of these days was a bit on the high side, conditions were otherwise good and had lads eager to get on the water to try the flies they had created over the winter.

South Of Ireland Pipe Band ChampionshipS

The fourth South Of Ireland Pipe Band Championships took place in the grounds of Mallow Castle on Saturday, May 28.

Bands from all over the south of Ireland performed individually at the event before a combination of all bands played together at the end.

St. Mary’s Basketball Winners Triumphant

St. Mary’s First Year basketball team arrived home at the school in May as All Ireland champions, after defeating St. Mary’s College, Nass by a score of 39 to 34.

The champions bused in to Dublin for the final and were supported by school companions, coaches and family members.

Jumping For Charity

The hugely popular Bungee Jump event returned to the grounds of the Arches bar on the June Bank Holiday Weekend.

The event was a great success prior to the Covid pandemic and was greeted with great enthusiasm on its return.

A professional team from the world of Bungee Jumping were on site, where safety was a major factor in their presentation.

The event was a fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland and the Mallow Search and Rescue Unit.

Qween Rock The Castle

The hugely popular Queen tribute band Qween had a great audience rock the night away at Mallow Castle in June.

With ideal weather conditions the concert was certainly one of the year’s most popular events.

Dan Joe Fitzgerald Boardwalk

In a very warm and nostalgic ceremony, the new Mallow boardwalk was named the Dan Joe Fitzgerald Boardwalk in June in honour of one of Mallow’s most popular political figures.

The Fitzgerald family, friends and political colleagues were present at the event.

Tadhg Coakley Book Launched

Philip’s Bookshop in Mallow was the venue for the launch of Tadhg Coakley’s new book, ‘The Game - A Journey Into the Heart of Sport’.

The event was hosted by Tadhg Curtis. The book was later listed in the An Post Book of the Year awards.

Mallow Arts Festival Returns

In mid July, the Mallow Arts Festival made a welcome return to the streets of Mallow after a two year absence due to Covid.

The festival again proved to be a great success, steered by Tadhg Curtis and his hard working team.

Rosemary O’Neill Dies

July marked the passing stateside of Rosemary O’Neill, the daughter of the late politician Tip O’Neill.

With huge Mallow connections, she was a regular visitor to the the town and was honoured as Grand Marshal of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade a couple of years ago.

Mick O’Regan Motorbike Run

Over 250 motor cycles brought much noise and wonderful colour to Mallow in August.

The annual event, which includes bikers from all over Ireland, was back after the Covid lockdown and roared through Mallow on their North Cork run in aid of Pieta House.

Together at The Castle

The Together At The Castle event was another success for the people of Mallow at Mallow Castle in September with plenty of entertainment to suit all tastes, organised by Keith Woodgate.

Garda Centenary

September brought the centenary of the foundation of Mallow Gardai and the hand over of Mallow Garda Station in O’Brien Street in 1922.

To mark the occasion, Mallow Gardai held a special Mass in St. Mary’s Church which was followed by a march to the old site of the original Mallow Garda Barracks on O’Brien St, where a wreath laying ceremony took place before the unveiling of a plaque at the present Garda Station at Bowling Green.

Pope John Paul Awards

The Secondary Schools Annual Pope John Paul II Awards were back in October at Mallow Community Centre with Bishop William Crean in attendance honouring students from all schools across North Cork.

Vintage day for Day Care Centre

On October 30, Millstreet Vintage Club, in partnership with the Flynn family, held a vintage car and bike meeting for Mallow Day Care Centre at the Mallow GAA Complex.

Over 140 cars and bikes turned up on the day, all to raise vital funds for the fantastic community service that is the Day Care Centre, while admiring other vehicles and meeting fellow motor enthusiasts. The event raised a fantastic €4,161.

Eoghan And Co South African Trip

In November over 240 volunteers travelled to Cape Town, South Africa with the Mellon Educate Irish Charity in pursuit of providing new school facilities for the impoverished children of South Africa.

Among the 240 volunteers were seven north cork volunteers, Nicholas, John, Leah, Hollie, and Nicola Corkery, Eoghan Kenny and Jerome Murphy. For over a week the volunteers worked on two school sites in a township about 20 minutes from Cape Town called Khayelitsha.

Christmas Lights

In late November a great family occasion was experienced by Mallow folk with the switching on of the Mallow Christmas lights plus the Rotary Memorial Tree in the grounds of St. Mary’s Church.

Hundreds of people came out for the event and there was a great festive atmosphere in the town centre.

Christmas Day Swim

The annual fundraising Christmas Day Swim on the River Blackwater returned on Christmas morning.

The event is a fundraiser for the Mallow Search and Rescue unit which is based in Broom Lane. Members of the unit swam from the old Red Shed area in the river to Mallow Bridge.