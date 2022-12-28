Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.6°C Dublin

Close

Cork news review of 2022: A year of many happy returns in Mallow

St. Mary&rsquo;s All Ireland winning basketball team return to the school in May. Expand
Gardai from several Cork units march up O&rsquo;Brien Street during the 100 year celebrations marking the formation of the Gardai and take over of Mallow Garda Barrack in September. Photo..Eugene Cosgrove Expand
Luke Whelan from Mallow takes his dive at the Bungee Jump Charity event at the Arches in June. Expand
Queen tribute band Qween rocking Mallow Castle in June. Expand
Students pictured at St. Mary&rsquo;s Graduation Mass at the school in May. Expand
The Corpus Christi Procession makes a most welcome return to Mallow in June after Covid. Expand
The Dan Joe Fitzgerald Boardwalk is officially opened in June. Expand

Close

St. Mary&rsquo;s All Ireland winning basketball team return to the school in May.

St. Mary’s All Ireland winning basketball team return to the school in May.

Gardai from several Cork units march up O&rsquo;Brien Street during the 100 year celebrations marking the formation of the Gardai and take over of Mallow Garda Barrack in September. Photo..Eugene Cosgrove

Gardai from several Cork units march up O’Brien Street during the 100 year celebrations marking the formation of the Gardai and take over of Mallow Garda Barrack in September. Photo..Eugene Cosgrove

Luke Whelan from Mallow takes his dive at the Bungee Jump Charity event at the Arches in June.

Luke Whelan from Mallow takes his dive at the Bungee Jump Charity event at the Arches in June.

Queen tribute band Qween rocking Mallow Castle in June.

Queen tribute band Qween rocking Mallow Castle in June.

Students pictured at St. Mary&rsquo;s Graduation Mass at the school in May.

Students pictured at St. Mary’s Graduation Mass at the school in May.

The Corpus Christi Procession makes a most welcome return to Mallow in June after Covid.

The Corpus Christi Procession makes a most welcome return to Mallow in June after Covid.

The Dan Joe Fitzgerald Boardwalk is officially opened in June.

The Dan Joe Fitzgerald Boardwalk is officially opened in June.

/

St. Mary’s All Ireland winning basketball team return to the school in May.

corkman

Eugene Cosgrove

Candle Lit Walk For Ashling

In January over 500 hundred people took part in a candle lit walk and vigil in memory of primary school teacher Ashling Murphy who was brutally murdered in broad daylight in a popular area in Tullamore, Co, Offaly.

Privacy