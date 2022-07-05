Cork hurling fans to get opportunity to view Quidditch match in award-winning Potter parody

A real life game of Quidditch features in thie forthcoming production of Potted Potter at Cork's Everyman Theatre at the end of July.

If you’re a Cork hurling fan starved of inter-county success following this year’s shorter than usual Summer, the promoters of a new show shortly touching down in the Everyman have a treat for you..

A real life game of Quidditch will be the centrepiece of the award-winning ‘Potted Potter, the Unauthorised Harry Experience – A Parody by Dan and Jeff’ which will run in the fabled MacCurtain Street theatre at the end of the month.

The show, which promises to pack the action and magic of the seven novel series into seventy minutes, also promises appearances from the most loved characters of the series, a special appearance from a fire breathing dragons, endless costumes, brilliant songs, ridiculous props and some Hogwarts magic.

Created by double Olivier Award Best Entertainment nominees Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, the show is regarded as a must-see for all Harry Potter fans as ittHE is also a great introduction to the series for anyone who may not have seen it yet.

Clarkson and Turner first created Potted Potter in 2005 for an appearance at a London bookshop, as a five-minute entertainment for fans awaiting the release of the sixth book in the series. The show grew from there into a full-length stage production, first seen at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2006, and has since toured internationally for over a decade, securing an Olivier Award nomination as Best Entertainment and Family Show.

All four Potted shows (Potted Panto, Potted Sherlock, Potted Pirates and Potted Potter) have earned widespread acclaim and a fan base that crosses generations.

The show has been seen by over one million people around the world since its 2006 premiere. It has played 30 weeks off-Broadway across two sold-out seasons, as well as five West End runs and multiple North American and Australasian tours. It is currently on tour in the USA and Canada and in residency in Las Vegas, where it recently had its 700th performance.

The show lands in Cork on Friday, July 29, and runs until July 31 at the Everyman Theatre. It then goes to Glór in Ennis, the Helix in Dublin, and the Town Hall in Galway. The show is recommended for theatre goers aged 6 or older.