Cork GAA club that is one of the oldest in the country proud to launch a new history of its progress

Dromtariffe GAA's Dan Joe O'Keeffe is the editor of the eagerly awaited club history "In Praises of Dromtariffe" to be launched on this Sunday.

The new publication charting the proud course of one of the oldest GAA clubs in the entire country.

Calling all Dromtariffe GAA friends and associates, Sunday next is a special occasion on the launch of its club history “In Praises of Dromtariffe ‘’ in Dromtariffe Parish Hall.

The club is one of the oldest in the country and can boost of a long and distinguished history of achievement on the playing fields.

Founded in 1884, the deeds of teams and players are splendidly captured by editor Dan Joe O’Keeffe assisted by an enthusiastic committee.

“During the summer of 2019, Dromtariffe decided to set up a history group, a likeminded collective committee was formed under chairperson Mary Browne.

“Originally, the group’s task was to gather, correlate, categorise and make available all material pertaining to the history of Dromtariffe GAA from its formation to the present day,” said Dan Joe.

From the early years, Dromtariffe held a tradition for parading excellent football teams but with the development of expansive facilities over the past 20 years, Dromtariffe have made significant inroads in football, hurling, juvenile and ladies football.

“To celebrate the club’s centenary in 1984, the late Tadgh Ó Muinneacháin wrote his book “Dromtariffe a History”.

“Somehow, I always felt that the Dromtariffe GAA story needed to be updated, much water has flowed beneath the Blackwater/Forrest’s Bridge and the time seemed opportune to bring that great journey to modern times,” said Dan Joe.

The publication details the achievements in football and hurling, the growth of ladies football from 2000 and successes in Scór.

“This is a genuine attempt to cover the deeds of the illustrious and famed club and all of those who have been part of a magnificent story. While the GAA story in all its aspects is central to the volume, other interesting themes are highlighted from the legend of Iníon Bhaoí, the poetry of Cody and much more”, said Dan Joe.

Today, Dromtariffe GAA can boast of excellent facilities backed by a very strong community, that’s reflected in the publication.

The launch of the book promises to be a special occasion with many former players and club members expected to attend with copies available at retail outlets across Duhallow.

“The title of the book takes its cue from Sonny Vaughan’s poem “The Praises of Dromtarriffe”.

Above all, this book is a testament to those who have contributed to the story of the parish and club”, said Dan Joe.

“In Praises of Dromtariffe” will be launched by John Tarrant in Dromtariffe Parish Hall on Sunday at 2pm followed by refreshments and entertainment.