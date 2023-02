Cork folk singing legend Jimmy Crowley and Eve Telford will be playing in the Ionad Cultúrtha on Friday night, February 17.

Jimmy Crowley has been playing music since before my teens when he used to play at the Coláiste Gaeilge in Cúil Aodha. They were good nights.

Next Friday, he returns to the parish when he plays alongside Eve Telford in a night of folk music not to be missed at the Ionad Cultútha in Baile Mhúirne.

‘The Boys of Fair Hill’ is a song he made his own and it along with other notable Cork anthems will feature in the concert.