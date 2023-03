The Tábla workshop is based in Carriagaphooka and is well worth a visit.

THE craftiness and creative talent around Macroom is hard to believe, there are so many supremely skilled people in the locality.

Not least of these, and previously featured in The Corkman are the husband and wife team of Tábla, Conor McSweeney and Lauralice.

Conor spent years in Australia and has a unique take on table construction and his creations are a sight to behold at the workshop in Carrigaphooka.

Not to be bypassed!