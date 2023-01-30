Cork

Cork city hotel appoints Director of Romance

AIm of appointment is to aid loved up couples as they prepare to take the plunge

Eamonn Cassidy, co.ncierge at The Metropole Hotel in Cork, is the newly appointed Director of Romance Pic: Brian Lougheed Expand

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

A CORK city hotel which prides itself on being a location preferred by couples for marriage proposals is going the extra step this February by appointing a Director of Romance to cater for those on intent on pursuing affairs of the heart.

Eamonn Cassidy was appointed as the concierge for the Metropole Hotel on MacCurtain Street last year and his smile and helpful nature has definitely made an impact on the venue.

