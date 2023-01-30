Cork city hotel appoints Director of Romance

A CORK city hotel which prides itself on being a location preferred by couples for marriage proposals is going the extra step this February by appointing a Director of Romance to cater for those on intent on pursuing affairs of the heart.

Eamonn Cassidy was appointed as the concierge for the Metropole Hotel on MacCurtain Street last year and his smile and helpful nature has definitely made an impact on the venue.

He is fully embracing his new role and is looking forward to playing a part in what could be one of the most memorable occasions for some guests. The hotel hopes Eamonn will be able to help out with any surprise proposals that people are planning. He’ll also be on hand with recommendations for some of the most romantic spots in Cork for loved-up couples.

“I was thrilled when the hotel’s management team asked me to be the Director of Romance

“Valentine’s Day is obviously a very popular time for people to propose and I’d love to see a few people get down on one knee at the Metropole this year.

“But it’s not all about proposals as it can also be a lovely time for couples to get away from their busy schedules and spend some quality time together.

“Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to treat that someone special in your life and Cork is full of romantic walks, cosy bars and restaurants and memorable experiences for couples.”

Eamonn has all the qualifications for the new role, possibly the first of its type in Ireland.

He has been married to his childhood sweetheart, Karen, for the past 25 years and Eamonn says they are still very much in love.

“The secret to a happy marriage is being able to laugh together and enjoy each other’s company, whether it’s a night out on the town or a quiet night in with a nice meal and a good movie.”

According to hotel manager Roger Russell, Eamonn fitted the bill admirably for their new role.

“Since his arrival here last year, he greets everyone with a smile and always takes the time to talk to guests and share his own stories of the city he grew up in as well as all the information they need to make for a memorable stay.

“Guests have praised his helpfulness and friendliness and we know that he will bring these attributes to his new role.”

As an added encouragement, the hotel is offering 10% discount on rooms for February.