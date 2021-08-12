Cork-based Long Way Home to perform free outdoor concert on August 22

THE Cork-based bluegrass and county duo Long Way Home will perform a free outdoor concert in the grounds of the Avondhu Blackwater Partnership HQ at The Mill in Castletownroche on Sunday, August 22.

The concert, which will get underway at 3pm, is part of cork County Council’s ‘Cork Co Co Pops’ initiative, which will see more than 120 outdoor performances taking place in parks, cafés, markets and on beaches across the county throughout August and September.

The initiative is supported by funding allocated under the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme, a Government initiative aimed at supporting artists, many of whom have been unable to perform for more than a year, and bring live music events and entertainment to local communities.

An Avondhu Blackwater Partnership spokesperson encouraged people to bring a picnic and blanket and “enjoy the ambiance of outdoor live music once again.”

“The Blackwater Valley Makers exhibition space will be open to visitors on the day and coffee and light refreshments will be available on site from the White Ball Café,” said the spokesperson.

Long Way Home is a folk and roots duo comprised of Owen Schinkel from the Netherlands and Kylie Kay Anderson from the US, who met while studying in the Bluegrass, Old-Time and country Music program at the East Tennessee State University.

After completing their studies, the pair relocated to Cork to experience new musical genres and their particular style of American-roots music is firmly based on their real-life experiences as international travellers.

The duo will also be playing concerts in Fermoy Town Park on Augusts 21, Mitchelstown Market Square on August 26 and Kanturk Town Park on August 26 under the umbrella of the ‘Cork Co Co Pop’s series.