Cork applicants sought for 2023 ChangeX Sustainable Community Challenge

THE Irish-based global non-profit engagement platform ChangeX has urged local community groups, organisations and individuals to apply for a share of a €70,000 funding pot aimed at supporting sustainable initiatives.

They have joined forces with corporate partners Accenture for the 2023 edition of their Sustainable Community Challenge, an initiative designed to enable community groups kickstart sustainability schemes in their respective areas.

Established in 2015, ChangeX works with social innovators to develop proven solutions to environmental, economic and social issues, with its corporate partners providing the funding needed to support projects.

It is aiming to build on the success of its inaugural Sustainable Community Challenge in 2021, which supported 22 groups to start environmentally friendly projects, benefiting more than 2,200 people in Irish communities.

Applicants for the 2023 challenge can choose from an existing portfolio of six proven ideas that have already had a positive impact in other communities across Ireland and around the world.

Examples of these include a ‘community fridge’ that helps to distribute surplus produce and reduce food waste, a ‘repair café’ where people can re-purpose broken or unwanted items instead of simply throwing them away, the development of a small ‘pocket forest and the development of a pollinator plan.

Funding is granted on a ‘first come, first served’ basis, with successful applicants given the resources, seed funding and support needed to kick-start their project.

Deirdre Murphy of Accenture said the initiative dovetails with their ethos “embedding sustainability into everything we do.”

“Everyone is more aware than ever before of the responsibility we have to take action to address the climate and biodiversity crises,” said Ms Murphy.

“Communities truly hold the power to be catalysts for real change, and we’re excited to be able to play a small part in empowering community action in Ireland through our partnership with ChangeX,” she added.

For more information about the portfolio of ideas, qualifying criteria and the application process for funding under the initiative visit www.changex.org/ie/funds/accenture-sustainable-community-challenge-ireland.