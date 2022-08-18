‘Copper Face Jacks – The Musical’ at the Cork Opera House

Stephen O'Leary (Mossy), Sarah Gordon (Noeleen) and Johnny Ward (Gino) stars of the smash hit 'Copper Face Jacks - The Musical', which will begin a seven night run at the Cork Opera House next Tuesday.

ONE of the highlights of the summer season at the Cork Opera House, the smash hit comedy ‘Copper Face Jacks: The Musical’, will enjoy a seven-night run at the venue from next Tuesday.

The brainchild of Paul Howard, the man responsible for bringing the phenomenon that is Ross O’Carroll Kelly to the world, is a love story set amid the backdrop of the renowned Dublin nightspot.

Featuring a cast full of well-know Irish TV stars, the musical is a love story set of the eve of an All-Ireland final between bitter rivals Dublin and Kerry.

Noeleen has ventured up from the Kingdom to take up her dream permanent and pensionable job with the VHI, leaving behind her fiancée Mossy.

The night before the big match Copper’s is heaving and Noeleen marches into the building to demand the music is turned down, when she bumps into Gino, the captain of the Dublin football team.

Despite his obvious distain for Kerry people, due in no small measure to an unfortunate incident with Fungie the Dolphin in the Dingle Gaeltacht when he was a young, Noeleen falls head-over-heels for Gino.

They big question is can love conquer all as the two young sweethearts face massive cultural and linguistic hurdles on the road to happiness/Croker?

Featuring Johnny Ward (Love/Hate) as Gino and introducing Sarah Gordon as Noeleen, the musical features a strong support cast including Cork’s own Stephen O’Leary (Fair City) as Mossy & Rachel O’Connell (The Young Offenders), Fiona O’Connell (Mrs Brown’s Boys) and Daithí O’Donnell (Ros Na Rún).

Jam-paced full of craic, laughs, larger than life characters, the obligatory culchies and plenty of ‘shifting’, ‘Copper Face Jack’s – The Musical’ is a must see show.

The show was recently back at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre for the third time, where it played to packed audiences and received nightly standing ovations.

Tickets, proved from €25 (plus booking fee) from www.corkoperahouse.ie.