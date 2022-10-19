Concern over Macroom bypass art scheme mounts

Are we destined to get a piece of public art like this, the Raindrop Origin sculpture on the side of Cave Hill in Belfast, voted the ugliest piece of public art in the UK a few years ago?

A FEW weeks ago, I raised the issue here about what appears to be an acclerated scheme to commission two pieces of public art, one for Macroom and the other for Baile Mhúirne, as part of the Per Cent for Art scheme for the €300m N22 bypass of these two communities.

Back then I was curious because it had been expected locally that the fund for such a scheme would be substantial, in excess of €200,000 or €300,000, because of the size of the overall project. But the contracts were signed before the end of December, 2019, and this meant the scheme came just in time to avail of a funding formula which meant it would get a lot less. It actually means that there will be two funds of €30,000 each for Macroom and Baile Mhúirne.

This week I got a call from an artist asking me about the locality. This artist had been part of a site visit to Baile Mhúirne on Wednesday, October 12. The artist pointed out something I already knew, that the closing date for the submission of initial presentation by Sunday, October 23.

The artists were encouraged to make links with local groups to ensure there was an input from the community in the process. Maybe, as I live in Cúil Aodha, I was this artist’s local link. I don’t know. I tried to be helpful as possible and pointed to the websites of some local groups and gave what I thought were useful contact names and numbers.

When the call ended, however, I was left with a nagging concern. How could any artist, no matter how remarkable, have a meaningful dialogue with a community in ten days about the concept, design and placement of an artwork which will be there long after us on the side of a major thoroughfare going through our community?

It seems a little optimistic to me. I ask again, what is the hurry with this project? Why have such a narrow window in which to express an interest or make submission?

Are we destined to get a piece of public art like the piece pictured above, the Raindrop Origin sculpture on the side of Cave Hill in Belfast, voted the ugliest piece of public art in the UK a few years ago? What is the actual input local people will have on the selection of the art works which will cost a total of €60,000 of public money to erect and leave rust on the side of our roads?