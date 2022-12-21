Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.6°C Dublin

Close

Christmas magic firmly in the air amid a big push to get all shopping in Millstreet

Millstreet Pipe Band delivered a pre Chritmas recital in St. Patrick's Church. Picture John Tarrant Expand

Close

Millstreet Pipe Band delivered a pre Chritmas recital in St. Patrick's Church. Picture John Tarrant

Millstreet Pipe Band delivered a pre Chritmas recital in St. Patrick's Church. Picture John Tarrant

Millstreet Pipe Band delivered a pre Chritmas recital in St. Patrick's Church. Picture John Tarrant

corkman

John Tarrant

Excitement is mounting ahead of Christmas, the warmth and friendliness of the people combining for the festive spirit to be alive and well in Millstreet.

In the lead in to the special season, the traders of Millstreet put together a concerted effort to instil a special atmosphere in their charming displays special promotions.

Privacy