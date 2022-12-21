Christmas magic firmly in the air amid a big push to get all shopping in Millstreet

Excitement is mounting ahead of Christmas, the warmth and friendliness of the people combining for the festive spirit to be alive and well in Millstreet.
In the lead in to the special season, the traders of Millstreet put together a concerted effort to instil a special atmosphere in their charming displays special promotions.
That’s enhanced by dwellers and business people by the glowing miniature Christmas trees and increased lighting all over the town that enhances a buzz at a special time of the year.
Meanwhile the traders are availing of the support from the local catchment area and in return, those traders provide an excellent service and value to customers.
Millstreet Community Council encourages the public to shop local to retain business and maintain employment.
Indeed, with just a day or two to go, shoppers can enjoy the best of parking and excellent value in a wide and varied range of products, the public’s support much appreciated by everyone in business locally.
Fittingly, the outlets and streets are full of ambience, banter and festive cheer.