Celtic musical royalty set to grace INEC stage

FOLLOWING their upcoming UK tour and ahead of their tour of the US, popular trad quartet the High Kings will grace the stage of the INEC in Killarney on Saturday, July 2.

The band, comprised of Finbarr Clancy, Darren Holden, Brian Dunphy and newest member Paul O’Brien, formed in June 2007 when Finbarr, Darren and Brian and former member Martin Furey were asked to join band taking up the baton left behind by groups such as The Clancy Brothers and The Dubliners.

“We could sing well, play our instruments well and harmonize well,” said Darren, somewhat humbly underselling their numerous skills sets as individual performers.

“People were looking for guys with character and presence - not just cardboard cut-outs - so the respective musical backgrounds we all had wasn’t just helpful, it was essential,” he added.

Within a few short months the combination clicked and it was not long before the band began to catch the public imagination, with their 2008 eponymous debut album reaching number two on Billboard Magazine’s World Music chart.

Having graduated from small halls to larger venues, the band embarked on a US tour in 2011 to promote their second album ‘Memory Lane’ and it was during the tour the realisation that they had found a magic formula that no one had predicted.

“We didn’t expect that. About three gigs into that tour we realised we had touched not only a nerve but also a memory. People loved what we were doing, and they would tell us after the shows that what we did and how we were doing it meant so much to them - they had waited years for a group like us,” said Darren.

“The gigs were just getting bigger and bigger and we felt we were breaking down barriers,” he added.

Over the ensuing years their popularity kept growing and growing, seeing them sell out gigs across the globe and releasing five more studio, live and compilation albums.

While their sound is rooted firmly in the Irish tradition, the band has never been afraid to experiment as evidenced on their 2016 album ‘Grace and Glory’.

“There is something for everyone on the album,” said Finbarr.

“Any doubters out there might just discover there is a whole lot more to us than perceptions would have them believe. Previous High Kings had been stepping stones, but this one saw us on top of things.”

2017 saw the band released ‘Decade- Best of the High Kings’ a stunning retrospective of their musical journey so far, which was received with rave reviews and sales that saw them once gain top the Irish album charts and return to the Billboard chart.

During their INEC show fans can expect to hear many popular songs from the groups extensive repertoire and, as with all their live shows, audience participation a must.

Tickets, priced from €33.50, are available at www.inec.ie.