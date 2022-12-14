Carriganima Live Crib supports Hugo

A live crib inside a Carriganima farm shed added to the Christmas spirit and generated funds for six-year-old boy Hugo Quaide seeking an Innowalk Rehabilitation Unit.

The occasion brought joy and happiness to young and old and for good measure, Santa found his way to Roche’s shed much to the delight of his popular admirers.

Adding to the atmosphere were a couple of cute donkeys, sheep, goats and a calf that captures the origins of Christmas and the nativity story that unfolded in Bethlehem all those years ago.

“We held the live crib last year to raise funds for St Vincent de Paul and it was very successful so we decided to hold it again this year. It allows the opportunity to experience a traditional Christmas”, said Sinéad Roche.

Donations made at the get together supports local Hugo Quaide who has cerebral palsy spastic diplegia, requiring multiple procedures and muscle corrections to date as his family attempt to purchase a Innowalk machine for him to build up his strength and movement,

“Hugo has trialled the equipment and his physio and the technician who set it up for his size relate it was having an amazing effect on him. He loved using it and it’s after giving him a sense of being able to do something after being so restricted all his life, it feels like super hero powers to him,” said dad Tommy.

Currently a GoFundMe page is in operation to support Hugo where early intervention and strength building will set out Hugo’s future life going forward.