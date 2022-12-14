Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 3.1°C Dublin

Carriganima Live Crib supports Hugo

Ballinagree's Siobhain, Ambrose, Juliette and Shane Kenneally along with Marion Kelleher at the Carriganima Crib Fundraiser. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Gráinne, Ríona and Catríona Murphy from Carriganima supported the live crib. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Jude Galvin and Linda O'Sullivan from Millstreet attended the Live Christmas Crib in Carriganima. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Donagh Corkery feeds a calf at the Carriganima Crib. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Participating in the Carriganima Crib were Donagh Corkery, Liam Óg Roche, Jack O'Sullivan, Kate O'Sullivan, Blaithín Roche, Elaine Corcoran, Catríona Corcoran and Eolan Roche. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Eolan Roche meets up with a Sheep at he Carriganima Crib. Picture John Tarrant Expand
William O'Connell, Macroom and Denis Lucey, Clondrohid at the Carriganima Crib. Picture John Tarrant Expand

Close

Ballinagree's Siobhain, Ambrose, Juliette and Shane Kenneally along with Marion Kelleher at the Carriganima Crib Fundraiser. Picture John Tarrant

Ballinagree's Siobhain, Ambrose, Juliette and Shane Kenneally along with Marion Kelleher at the Carriganima Crib Fundraiser. Picture John Tarrant

Gráinne, Ríona and Catríona Murphy from Carriganima supported the live crib. Picture John Tarrant

Gráinne, Ríona and Catríona Murphy from Carriganima supported the live crib. Picture John Tarrant

Jude Galvin and Linda O'Sullivan from Millstreet attended the Live Christmas Crib in Carriganima. Picture John Tarrant

Jude Galvin and Linda O'Sullivan from Millstreet attended the Live Christmas Crib in Carriganima. Picture John Tarrant

Donagh Corkery feeds a calf at the Carriganima Crib. Picture John Tarrant

Donagh Corkery feeds a calf at the Carriganima Crib. Picture John Tarrant

Participating in the Carriganima Crib were Donagh Corkery, Liam Óg Roche, Jack O'Sullivan, Kate O'Sullivan, Blaithín Roche, Elaine Corcoran, Catríona Corcoran and Eolan Roche. Picture John Tarrant

Participating in the Carriganima Crib were Donagh Corkery, Liam Óg Roche, Jack O'Sullivan, Kate O'Sullivan, Blaithín Roche, Elaine Corcoran, Catríona Corcoran and Eolan Roche. Picture John Tarrant

Eolan Roche meets up with a Sheep at he Carriganima Crib. Picture John Tarrant

Eolan Roche meets up with a Sheep at he Carriganima Crib. Picture John Tarrant

William O'Connell, Macroom and Denis Lucey, Clondrohid at the Carriganima Crib. Picture John Tarrant

William O'Connell, Macroom and Denis Lucey, Clondrohid at the Carriganima Crib. Picture John Tarrant

/

Ballinagree's Siobhain, Ambrose, Juliette and Shane Kenneally along with Marion Kelleher at the Carriganima Crib Fundraiser. Picture John Tarrant

corkman

A live crib inside a Carriganima farm shed added to the Christmas spirit and generated funds for six-year-old boy Hugo Quaide seeking an Innowalk Rehabilitation Unit.

The occasion brought joy and happiness to young and old and for good measure, Santa found his way to Roche’s shed much to the delight of his popular admirers.

Adding to the atmosphere were a couple of cute donkeys, sheep, goats and a calf that captures the origins of Christmas and the nativity story that unfolded in Bethlehem all those years ago.

“We held the live crib last year to raise funds for St Vincent de Paul and it was very successful so we decided to hold it again this year. It allows the opportunity to experience a traditional Christmas”, said Sinéad Roche.

This is Cork Newsletter

Cork's essential reads in local news and sport, straight to your inbox every week

This field is required

Donations made at the get together supports local Hugo Quaide who has cerebral palsy spastic diplegia, requiring multiple procedures and muscle corrections to date as his family attempt to purchase a Innowalk machine for him to build up his strength and movement,

“Hugo has trialled the equipment and his physio and the technician who set it up for his size relate it was having an amazing effect on him. He loved using it and it’s after giving him a sense of being able to do something after being so restricted all his life, it feels like super hero powers to him,” said dad Tommy.

Currently a GoFundMe page is in operation to support Hugo where early intervention and strength building will set out Hugo’s future life going forward.

Privacy