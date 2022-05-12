Bob Bradshaw back on home turf at St George’s

Bob Bradshaw and his band will play St George’s in Mitchelstown on Friday, May 27.

SINGER/SONGWRITER Bob Bradshaw will make a welcome return to his native Mitchelstown on Friday May 27 for what promises to be a very special gig amid the atmospheric surroundings of the St George’ Arts and Heritage Centre.

Bradshaw’s musical odyssey began back in the 1980s playing with the Mitchelstown Druids and after a stint busking and playing bars across Europe he made the move across the Atlantic to the US.

He has lived in the in New York City and San Francisco, where he enjoyed success in the 1990s with his rock band ‘Resident Aliens’ and recorded a live album ‘Alien Alert’ with Fermoy music legend Ron Kavana.

Finally settling down in Boston, Bradshaw studied at the Berklee School of Music while performing with bluegrass ensembles and exploring the many facets of Americana music before embarking on a prolific solo career.

Inspired by the Texas singer/songwriters he strikes to emulate and raw roots-rock, he has released nine albums and is a firm favourite on the vibrant Boston bar scene.

Bradshaw’s musical style has been praised by critics, with the prestigious s music journal No Depression praising him as a writer of ‘instant classics’ and RnR magazine calling home a ‘master craftsman’.

A consummate musical storyteller, Bradshaw said he has never been the kind of writer who simply “picks up a pen to process his personal life of purge his emotions”.

“I write to create , to imagine and every track is its own little world,” said Bradshaw.

“When I write, I never want the scaffolding of the songs to be visible. I want to tell stories with room for exploration and interpretation. I want people to bring themselves into the songs as much as possible,” he added.

Currently working on his tenth album of original songs ‘The Art of Feeling Blue’, Bradshaw will be accompanied at St George’s by his band Andrew Stern on electric guitar, John Sheeran on bass and Mike Connors on drums.

For more about Bradshaw visit www.bobbradshaw.net.

Tickets for ‘An Evening with the Bob Bradshaw Band’ in Mitchelstown are available from www.eventbrite.ie priced at €20 (plus booking fee).

They are also available locally at The Favourite, Roche’s Spar , Reidy’s Kitchen Garden or from Bill Power on 087 811 3611.