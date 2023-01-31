Blarney lecture will shine a light on Irish rural electrification

IN the aftermath of World War II rural Ireland effectively ‘came out of the dark ages’ through a programme of electrification, which brought power for the first time to many rural areas across the country.
The Blarney and District Historical Society’s second lecture of the year, entitled ‘Rural Electrification 1946 – 1965’ presented by guest speaker Frank Donaldson will offer a fascinating insight into how the process changed rural Irish society forever
The lecture will take place at Scoil Nhuire Gan Smál (Blarney Secondary School) at 8pm on Thursday, February 9.
“Frank Donalson’s talk is sure to jog a few memories of the time when the ESB began installing electric power to rural households and businesses across the country during the post-war period,” said Historical Society PRO Brian Gabriel.
“While the process came as a great boon to living conditions at the time, it was not without its objectors,” he added.
Admission to the lecture will be free to Society members with a small charge of €4 for non-members.