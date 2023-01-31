Blarney lecture will shine a light on Irish rural electrification

‘Lighting up the land’ - the Blarney and District Historical Society lecture will show how electrification changed rural Ireland forever.

IN the aftermath of World War II rural Ireland effectively ‘came out of the dark ages’ through a programme of electrification, which brought power for the first time to many rural areas across the country.

The Blarney and District Historical Society’s second lecture of the year, entitled ‘Rural Electrification 1946 – 1965’ presented by guest speaker Frank Donaldson will offer a fascinating insight into how the process changed rural Irish society forever