Aubane treats enjoyed by both young and old at Easter Egg hunt

James O'Donughue enjoying the atmosphere at the post Easter hosting in Aubane Community Centre. Picture John Tarrant

Claire, Meabh and Darragh Corkery hooked up to the excitement at the post Easter hosting in Aubane Community Centre. Picture John Tarrant

Jack Buckley and Siobhán Murphy out and about at the post Easter hosting in Aubane Community Centre. Picture John Tarrant

Sarah Morris enjoys face painting from Lauren Kelleher at the post Easter hosting in Aubane Community Centre. Picture John Tarrant

CHOCOLATE-LOVING kids and their elders ventured to Aubane Community Centre for an end of Easter Holiday fun day.

Deferred for a week owing to unforeseen circumstances, the rescheduled hosting added to the enjoyment with a sweet treat at the end of the quest adding to an enjoyable outing.

Indeed the event met with an overwhelming positive response as the great outdoors presented a plethora of possibilities for young and old to enjoy.

And mixed activity added to the successful staging, the spacious outdoor ground allowed participants attempt to follow the trail of much sought after chocolate for the kids to the great encouragement from willing adults.

A bouncy vastle added to the excitement and when April showers descended, face painting and refreshments indoors added to the excitement amidst a brilliant atmosphere enjoyed by both young and old.