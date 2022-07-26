ASI urges people to put their best foot forward for annual Memory Walk

THE Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland (ASI) has estimated that more than 64,000 people in Ireland are living with dementia, with that number set more than double to 150,000 over the next 25-years.

In Cork alone more than 7,500 people are living with the condition, prompting the ASI to call on people from the Rebel County to take part in their annual Alzheimer’s ‘Memory Walk’ fundraiser, which will take place on Sunday, September during World Alzheimer’s Month 2022.

The Society is hoping that thousands of individuals and families will ‘put their best foot forward’ on the day and plan walks in their own localities to help them reach their target of raising €250,000 to fund their vital range of services for people with dementia and their family carers.

ASI ambassadors comedian Neil Delamere and beauty expert & entrepreneur Pamela Laird have urged people to take part in the walk, with the latter sharing her experience after her father Sylvester was diagnosed with dementia in 2016.

“Through my father’s diagnosis , I am all too aware of what so many families go through in Ireland – the confusion, the sadness and the isolation. It’s at a time like this that we need to remember those alone and get them the support that they desperately need,” said Pamela.

“The ASI needs to keep fundraising to keep its services running. The Memory Walk is an excellent way to bring families and communities together to raise vital money and awareness during World Alzheimer’s Month,” she added.

Neil Delamere said the ASI relies on events like the Memory Walk to support vital home & day cares services, family career training Alzheimer Cafés and social clubs.

“As demand continues to increase, so does the pressure on these support services. Every day, at least 30 people are diagnosed with dementia in Ireland – even people in their 30s, 40s and 50s,” said Neil.

“We can all lend a hand and support this important fundraising campaign so more people who are living with dementia in our communities can access the supports and services they need,” he added.

To sign up for the 2022 ASI Memory Walk or to donate to the charity visit www.memorywalk.ie.