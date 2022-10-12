Annual service of remembrance to be held at CUMH

The multi-denominational service will take place at 7.30pm on Friday in the Sacred Heart Church on the Western Road.

THE annual Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) Service of Remembrance will take place this Friday (October 14) at 7.30pm in the Sacred Hearts Church on the Western Road.

Daniel Nuzem, chair of the CUMH Bereavement Committee, said members of any family that have experienced pregnancy or infant loss are invited to attend the service.

“We know that this ceremony is an important time of reflection and remembrance for parents, siblings and family members, which is why we are delighted that we can gather in person again this year,” said Mr Nuzem.

He said that through music, reflection, prayer and the opportunity to light a candle and inscribe a remembrance leaf, the multi-denominational service provides a dedicated time for people to acknowledge the importance of their grief.

“It is also an opportunity to find support with fellow bereaved parents, families, staff and our multi-disciplinary bereavement care team,” said Mr Nuzem.

“The death of a baby or the end of a pregnancy, no matter what the circumstance, is a devastating experience and on Friday evening we welcome all who have experienced this loss to join with us for this special time of remembrance and care,” he added.