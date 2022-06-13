‘A Night at the Movies’ with the Cork Concert Orchestra

TICKETS are still available for ‘A Night at the Movies’ this coming Saturday at the Cork City Hall in the company of the Cork Concert Orchestra.

Under the baton of guest conductor Liam Daly, the orchestra will take the audience on a nostalgic trip through the scores, themes and songs from some of the silver screens most enduring movies.

With a compliment of more than 70 musicians, The Cork Concert Orchestra had developed a well-deserved reputation for delivering top quality concerts, including summer concerts move ad musical themes over recent years.

Saturday night’s concert promises to be more of the same with some memorable moments from the likes of ‘Gone With the Wind’ and Lawrence of Arabia’ through to ‘Jaws’, ‘Independence Day’ and ‘Gladiator’.

The orchestra will be joined on the night by internationally renowned Cork soprano Majella Cullagh, whose ability to cross genres from opera to theatre and back again will ensure the night will be one to remember.

Compere for the evening will be 96FM’s Elmarie Mawe.

Tickets for the concert, which will commence at 8pm, from www.eventbrite.ie.