A gig that will tug at the harp-strings

“Like coffee and cake, fish and chips or Fred and Ginger, some pairings just can’t be topped. The exquisite combination of violin and harp is most definitely a match made in heaven, and no more so than in this new Music Network collaboration between Irish violinist Mairéad Hickey and French harpist Anaïs Gaudemard.”

As fish and chips, the meal of the Gods, I don’t know that I would like to be described thus. But this is the description on the Music Network website for a forthcoming and exciting concert at the Ionad Cultúrtha in Baile Mhúirne. So long starved, oops, of music, it should be on your menu for October 7 next.

Bon appetit!