A Cork community comes together to remember its loved ones around a special tree

Boherbue Tidy Towns Sub Committee members Eileen Anne O’ Keeffe, Marian Hickey, Kasia Flanagan, Jackie O’ Sullivan, Pauline Henderson, Aisling McAuliffe, Sarah O’Keeffe, Helena Fitzgerald, Edel Lucey Norina Nagle, Gina O’Connor, Roisin Healan and Helena Breen launched their Remembrance Tree in the grounds of Boherbue Church last weekend. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

Eileen Anne O' Keeffe putting a ribbon on the Remembrance Tree in Boherbue

Local traditional musicians performed at the launch of the Remembrance Tree in Boherbue

Kayla and Evie Breen pictured beside the Remembrance Tree which was set up in the grounds of Boherbue Church to commemorate deceased loved ones at Christmas

The month of November has traditionally been associated with praying for and paying tribute to people who have passed away and an innovation that has been gaining popularity in parishes all over Ireland in recent years was birthed in Boherbue last weekend when a local group launched a Remembrance Tree beside the Church of the Immaculate Conception in the village.

This project was initiated by a Sub Committee of the Tidy Towns Group.

Marian Hickey, speaking on behalf of the group said:

“Michael Cronin of Boherbue Tidy towns asked some local people a few weeks ago if they would be interested in joining the Tidy Towns.

“We set up a sub committee consisting of 12 members.

“Ideas were thrashed out and the idea of a Remembrance Tree as a fundraiser was suggested!

“We developed the idea and it was quickly organised,” she said.

The remembrance Tree was gifted to the group by Terence Keane and the stand was constructed by Joe O’ Connor.

People can write their deceased loved ones names on ribbons costing €2 each and these can be purchased at SuperValu, the Post Office, Glamour Beauty Salon, Voodoo Hair Salon and the Credit Union until December 23rd.

Canon Jack Fitzgerald of Millstreet Parish and a native of Boherbue blessed the tree.

Sheila Vaughan of Insta Coffee was on site for the launch along with Pat Fleming and his musician friends.

“This is a fabulous way of remembering our loved ones and we hope to make it an annual event,” Marian Hickey said.