120 big engines out in formation for Cork Macra club's tractor run in aid of LauraLynn Foundation

Massive buzz across North Cork for the Freemount Macra fundraiser on Sunday

Freemount Macra Club members who held a fundraising Tractor Run on Sunday for the Laura Lynn Children's Hospice. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald
This group of lads from Dromtariffe supported the fundraising Tractor Run for the Laura Lynn Children's Hospice which was organised by Freemount Macra Club.
Claire and Eugene Hough, Dromcollogher, with their little son Owen, all set for the Freemount Macra Club Tractor Run
Billy and Eamonn Tarrant, Banteer, with Jack, Sarah and Jamie Withers pictured at the fundraising Tractor Run organised by Freemount Macra Club for the Laura Lynn Children's Hospice.
James and Dympna O' Neill with Richard, Marie and Charlie Kiely supported the Freemount Macra Club Tractor Run for the Laura Lynn Children's Hospice.
Mike Shanahan, Dromina and Jack Jones, Liscarroll pictured at the Freemount Macra Club Tractor Run for the Laura Lynn Children's Hospice.
Peter and Kate Gilmore of Bungee Trampoline Clonroosk Events were at the fundraising Tractor Run for the Laura Lynn Children's Hospice which was organised by Freemount Macra Club.
Gearóid and Alex Browne were at the Freemount Macra Club Tractor Run
Gary Hayes from Milford with his Grandson Keelan enjoying the Freemount Macra Club Tractor Run which set off from Lismire.
Ben O' Connor, Millstreet with James Guinee, Tim Collins and Adrian Collins, Lismire, enjoying a cuppa before setting off on the Freemount Macra Club Tractor Run last Sunday.
Ella Mai, Kate and Tom O' Connor, pictured with their parents Donna and Adrian, were wearing their special Tractor Jackets for the Freemount Macra Club Tractor Run last Sunday

Sheila Fitzgerald

120 Tractors from all around the North Cork area descended on the village of Lismire last Sunday morning to take part in a fundraiser organised by Freemount Macra Club for the LauraLynn Children’s Hospice.

Drivers and their passengers enjoyed a warming cuppa and some sweet treats in the Community Centre before setting off on the route which led them through Lismire, Newmarket, Kanturk, Kilbrin, and Johnsbridge.

