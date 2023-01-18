120 big engines out in formation for Cork Macra club's tractor run in aid of LauraLynn Foundation

120 Tractors from all around the North Cork area descended on the village of Lismire last Sunday morning to take part in a fundraiser organised by Freemount Macra Club for the LauraLynn Children’s Hospice.

Drivers and their passengers enjoyed a warming cuppa and some sweet treats in the Community Centre before setting off on the route which led them through Lismire, Newmarket, Kanturk, Kilbrin, and Johnsbridge.

When participants returned to Lismire after the run they were treated to further refreshments followed by a raffle offering amazing prizes.

Meanwhile Peter and Kate of Clonroosk Events put huge smiles on the children’s faces throughout the day by providing great entertainment for all the family.

A percentage of Clonroosk Events takings on the day will be donated to the Freemount Macra fundraiser for the LauraLynn Foundation. Organisers were delighted to have Instacoffee and Facecook also on board as well as Yanis Photography.

The chosen charity for this year’s tractor run is the LauraLynn Foundation which is Ireland’s only Children’s Hospice providing palliative and hospice care and support for children with life-limiting conditions from all over Ireland.

LauraLynn provides a range of services, including symptom management for children, music and play therapy, psychological support, family and sibling camps, short breaks, crisis care and end-of-life care.

The organisation receives €1.5m in core, statutory funding per year which equates to approximately 33% of overall running costs for the hospice. LauraLynn relies primarily on fundraised income to fund its hospice services.

Freemount Macra has previously raised funds for charities such as Cope Foundation Kanturk, The Down Syndrome centre Cork and the Community Air Ambulance. In 2021 they donated over €7,500 to the community Air Ambulance.

“Over €5,000 was raised for the LauraLynn Childrens Hospice on Sunday and the go fund me link https://gofund.me/be364fb8 will remain open for the next few days for anyone who would like to donate! We had a huge turn out from near and far and all at Freemount Macra would like to thank everyone who supported our fundraiser in any way, we are very grateful” said Michael O’Callaghan, secretary of Freemount Macra.

“Freemount Macra Club is 60 years old this year and we plan to hold an anniversary party in March. The club has over 80 members. The tractor run is a great opportunity for new members to learn about Freemount Macra and meet like minded people! We take part in events, sports, performing arts, public speaking and agriculture” Michael added.

For further information, visit Freemount Macra on Instagram and Facebook.