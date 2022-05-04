Kiskeam vintage run raises over €25,000 to help local man Michael Cronin in his recovery

Sheila and David Cotter, Banteer, Mark and Charlie Cronin, Cullen, Anna and Lucy O’Callaghan, Kiskeam, pictured at the Michael Cronin Vintage Run in Kiskeam.

Some of the Vintage Tractors that rolled out for the Michael Cronin Vintage Run in Kiskeam

David and Daniel Cullinane, Dromtariffe, with Jimmy Courtney, Clonbanin, enjoying the Vintage Run for Michael Cronin in Kiskeam.

Birds Eye view of soome of the Cars that took part in the Michael Cronin Vintage Run

Joan Murphy, Boherbue, Marian and Tom Barrett, Lombardstown, and Geraldine Murphy, Boherbue, supported the Michael Cronin Vintage Run in Kiskeam.

Jack McAuliffe, Ballydesmond, all set for the Michael Cronin Vintage Run in Kiskeam.

Lottie and Michael Fleming, Boherbue, brought their 1943 David Brown 2 D Tractor to the Michael Cronin Vintage Run. Also included are Richard Courtney, Clonbanin, Gerry Cronin, Barraduff and Grantas from Kanturk.

Theo and Aisling Moynihan, Meelin, were at the Michael Cronin Vintage Run in Kiskeam.

Chris, Joan, Michael and Daniel Fitzpatrick and Seán Sheehan, Knocknagree, pictured at the Michael Cronin Vintage Run in Kiskeam.

Ger Barry, TJ McAuliffe and Tom Woulfe, Abbeyfeale, with Cian Mangan, Duagh, supported the Michael Cronin Vintage Run in Kiskeam.

Father and Son team Martin and Cathal Lucey, Boherbue, were at the Michael Cronin Vintage Run in Kiskeam.

Michael Cronin’s family pictured at Kiskeam GAA Grounds on Sunday just before the fundraising Vintage Run on his behalf set off. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald.

The Cahill and Carroll families from Rockchapel pictured at the Michael Cronin Vintage Run in Kiskeam.

Shane O’ Donovan, Newmarket with Chloe Casey, Kilgarvan, give the thumbs up at the start of the Michael Cronin Vintage Run in Kiskeam.

The Vintage Run fundraiser for Kiskeam man Michael Cronin, which has raised in excess of €25,000, was described by the Cronin family as a true demonstration of the community spirit in the Kiskeam area and beyond.

“People came out in force on Sunday to support one of their own and we are so grateful to everyone who helped organise and run the event,” Michael’s mother, Hanna Cronin, said.

Michael, a native of Kiskeam who now lives in Wilton, is a former player and life-long supporter of Kiskeam GAA. Unfortunately last November, Michael sustained life changing injuries as a result of a work place accident.

Michael’s sister Siobhán explained to The Corkman how the concept of the fundraiser came about.

“Our neighbour Michael Moynihan TD approached my brother Donal with the idea of organising a tractor run and this was quickly organised with the help of Kiskeam GAA Club members,” she said.

Indeed, the tractor run theme was in keeping with the family business, Cronin Machinery Sales, and customers from all over Munster rolled up on the day to lend their support.

Approximately 400 vehicles took part in the run, which departed Kiskeam, travelling through Boherbue, Kanturk, Newmarket and Glash before returning to Kiskeam. Donations were also made by people who were not actually taking part in the run but just came along to offer their support.

Michael and his family extend their heart felt thanks to all at Kiskeam GAA, to everyone else who helped out and to all who took part and donated.

Michael is currently at the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dublin where he is being assessed for his Rehab Programme.

All funds collected on Sunday will go towards his long term care.

“The prayers, support and kindness of the local people has been just overwhelming, a huge thank you to everyone,” Michael’s mom Hanna Cronin said.

Sponsored plaques were awarded in the following categories: Best Vintage Car - Danny O’Doherty, Newmarket; Best Vintage Tractor - Mick Fleming, Boherbue; Best Tractor - John O’Sullivan, Boherbue.