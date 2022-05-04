Kiskeam vintage run raises over €25,000 to help local man Michael Cronin in his recovery

Funds raised for rehabilitation of former Kiskeam GAA player Michael Cronin after workplace accident
The Vintage Run fundraiser for Kiskeam man Michael Cronin, which has raised in excess of €25,000, was described by the Cronin family as a true demonstration of the community spirit in the Kiskeam area and beyond.
“People came out in force on Sunday to support one of their own and we are so grateful to everyone who helped organise and run the event,” Michael’s mother, Hanna Cronin, said.
Michael, a native of Kiskeam who now lives in Wilton, is a former player and life-long supporter of Kiskeam GAA. Unfortunately last November, Michael sustained life changing injuries as a result of a work place accident.
Michael’s sister Siobhán explained to The Corkman how the concept of the fundraiser came about.
“Our neighbour Michael Moynihan TD approached my brother Donal with the idea of organising a tractor run and this was quickly organised with the help of Kiskeam GAA Club members,” she said.
Indeed, the tractor run theme was in keeping with the family business, Cronin Machinery Sales, and customers from all over Munster rolled up on the day to lend their support.
Approximately 400 vehicles took part in the run, which departed Kiskeam, travelling through Boherbue, Kanturk, Newmarket and Glash before returning to Kiskeam. Donations were also made by people who were not actually taking part in the run but just came along to offer their support.
Michael and his family extend their heart felt thanks to all at Kiskeam GAA, to everyone else who helped out and to all who took part and donated.
Michael is currently at the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dublin where he is being assessed for his Rehab Programme.
All funds collected on Sunday will go towards his long term care.
“The prayers, support and kindness of the local people has been just overwhelming, a huge thank you to everyone,” Michael’s mom Hanna Cronin said.
Sponsored plaques were awarded in the following categories: Best Vintage Car - Danny O’Doherty, Newmarket; Best Vintage Tractor - Mick Fleming, Boherbue; Best Tractor - John O’Sullivan, Boherbue.