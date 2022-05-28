Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.7°C Dublin

Kanturk hillwalkers and friends hit Mushera ramble

A group about to take off in the Rebel Ramble-North Cork at Mushera coordinated by the Cork Sports Partnership and hosted by the Kanturk Hillwalkers and Mt. Climbers Club. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Linda Dennehy, Rathcoole; Sheila O'Connor, Lombardstown; Mags Healy, Derrinagree and Iwona Kozak Sheehan, Kanturk on their way during the Rebel Ramble-North Cork at Mushera.. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Nora O'Mahony (Knocknagree) and Mary Ellis (Millstreet) enjoyed the Rebel Ramble-North Cork coordinated by the Cork Sports Partnership and hosted by the Kanturk Hillwalkers and Mt. Climbers Club. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Diarmuid Carroll,Milford anf Ray Duffy, Kanturk made treks for the Rebel Ramble-North Cork over the Mushera circuit. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Anne Murphy, Kilbrin; Eileen McAulliffe, Dromagh and Geraldine Murphy, Lyre enjoyed the Rebel Ramble at Mushera. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Ger Morrissey, Kanturk; Bernie Collins, Meelin and Colman Jones, Kanturk looking forward to the Rebel Ramble-North Cork over the Mushera circuit. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Siobhan Kiely, Donoughmore supported the Rebel Ramble-North Cork at Mushera. Picture John Tarrant Expand
Dromtarriffe's Brendan Murphy chatted with Gillian Daunt at the Rebel Ramble-North Cork at Mushera. Picture John Tarrant Expand

Close

A group about to take off in the Rebel Ramble-North Cork at Mushera coordinated by the Cork Sports Partnership and hosted by the Kanturk Hillwalkers and Mt. Climbers Club. Picture John Tarrant

A group about to take off in the Rebel Ramble-North Cork at Mushera coordinated by the Cork Sports Partnership and hosted by the Kanturk Hillwalkers and Mt. Climbers Club. Picture John Tarrant

Linda Dennehy, Rathcoole; Sheila O'Connor, Lombardstown; Mags Healy, Derrinagree and Iwona Kozak Sheehan, Kanturk on their way during the Rebel Ramble-North Cork at Mushera.. Picture John Tarrant

Linda Dennehy, Rathcoole; Sheila O'Connor, Lombardstown; Mags Healy, Derrinagree and Iwona Kozak Sheehan, Kanturk on their way during the Rebel Ramble-North Cork at Mushera.. Picture John Tarrant

Nora O'Mahony (Knocknagree) and Mary Ellis (Millstreet) enjoyed the Rebel Ramble-North Cork coordinated by the Cork Sports Partnership and hosted by the Kanturk Hillwalkers and Mt. Climbers Club. Picture John Tarrant

Nora O'Mahony (Knocknagree) and Mary Ellis (Millstreet) enjoyed the Rebel Ramble-North Cork coordinated by the Cork Sports Partnership and hosted by the Kanturk Hillwalkers and Mt. Climbers Club. Picture John Tarrant

Diarmuid Carroll,Milford anf Ray Duffy, Kanturk made treks for the Rebel Ramble-North Cork over the Mushera circuit. Picture John Tarrant

Diarmuid Carroll,Milford anf Ray Duffy, Kanturk made treks for the Rebel Ramble-North Cork over the Mushera circuit. Picture John Tarrant

Anne Murphy, Kilbrin; Eileen McAulliffe, Dromagh and Geraldine Murphy, Lyre enjoyed the Rebel Ramble at Mushera. Picture John Tarrant

Anne Murphy, Kilbrin; Eileen McAulliffe, Dromagh and Geraldine Murphy, Lyre enjoyed the Rebel Ramble at Mushera. Picture John Tarrant

Ger Morrissey, Kanturk; Bernie Collins, Meelin and Colman Jones, Kanturk looking forward to the Rebel Ramble-North Cork over the Mushera circuit. Picture John Tarrant

Ger Morrissey, Kanturk; Bernie Collins, Meelin and Colman Jones, Kanturk looking forward to the Rebel Ramble-North Cork over the Mushera circuit. Picture John Tarrant

Siobhan Kiely, Donoughmore supported the Rebel Ramble-North Cork at Mushera. Picture John Tarrant

Siobhan Kiely, Donoughmore supported the Rebel Ramble-North Cork at Mushera. Picture John Tarrant

Dromtarriffe's Brendan Murphy chatted with Gillian Daunt at the Rebel Ramble-North Cork at Mushera. Picture John Tarrant

Dromtarriffe's Brendan Murphy chatted with Gillian Daunt at the Rebel Ramble-North Cork at Mushera. Picture John Tarrant

/

A group about to take off in the Rebel Ramble-North Cork at Mushera coordinated by the Cork Sports Partnership and hosted by the Kanturk Hillwalkers and Mt. Climbers Club. Picture John Tarrant

corkman

John Tarrant

Walkers hit the Mushera trail last Sunday in support of Cork Walking Month and as part of the initiative the Kanturk Hillwalkers and Mountain Climbers linked up with the Cork Sport Partnership for the successful Rebel Ramble staging. Alison Chambers, Walking Promotion Officer, Cork Sports Partnership spoke of the Rebel Ramble series which allows participants the chance to experience a day hiking with a hillwalking club or group. “They are taking place around Cork city and county, geared towards those with moderate fitness levels, looking to experience the hills and trails. The beautiful Loop of Mushera from the Butter Road between Millstreet and Rylane covered a 10 km distance,” said Alison. At the outset of the ramble, Padraig Breen expressed delight at the large attendance drawn from across North and Mid Cork. “The walk took in the Duhallow Way, stopping off at St John’s Well before climbing up to the Mushera summit. It then continued over to a smaller more southern peak overlooking the Inniscarra Dam and the final stretch took participants along the top of Mushera before descending back down to the finish,” he said.

This is Cork Newsletter

Cork's essential reads in local news and sport, straight to your inbox every week

This field is required

Privacy