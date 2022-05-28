Kanturk hillwalkers and friends hit Mushera ramble

Walkers hit the Mushera trail last Sunday in support of Cork Walking Month and as part of the initiative the Kanturk Hillwalkers and Mountain Climbers linked up with the Cork Sport Partnership for the successful Rebel Ramble staging. Alison Chambers, Walking Promotion Officer, Cork Sports Partnership spoke of the Rebel Ramble series which allows participants the chance to experience a day hiking with a hillwalking club or group. “They are taking place around Cork city and county, geared towards those with moderate fitness levels, looking to experience the hills and trails. The beautiful Loop of Mushera from the Butter Road between Millstreet and Rylane covered a 10 km distance,” said Alison. At the outset of the ramble, Padraig Breen expressed delight at the large attendance drawn from across North and Mid Cork. “The walk took in the Duhallow Way, stopping off at St John’s Well before climbing up to the Mushera summit. It then continued over to a smaller more southern peak overlooking the Inniscarra Dam and the final stretch took participants along the top of Mushera before descending back down to the finish,” he said.